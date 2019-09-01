Ladies and gentlemen of the Lexington City School Board:

There are not many things more reprehensible than racial bigotry; and it should be confronted wherever it rears its ugly head. I admire your resolve to do so.

However, the action that you took is counterproductive. Confronting a bully, especially a bully in this realm, is admirable. But when you paint a whole class of people as racists, i.e., the entire school at South Davidson, you are not confronting the bully, but you have become the bully.

What a divisive message you are sending to the children in our city school system. If you indeed are scared to send our children to this school then why only middle school? If our Lexington children are in danger when they travel to South Davidson then we should cancel our high school games as well. You should have communicated those fears to the proper authorities.

Your action, and the way it was brought about, is a much more divisive action than that of a single student.

You represent the school system, but you also represent the city of Lexington. Fear-mongering, which is the ultimate result of your directive, is something Lexington should not be known for.

Again I respect your attempt to do the right thing. I just believe it could have been without threats and intimidation.

Jesse King

Lexington