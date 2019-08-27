Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of Sept. 1:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Sausage/pancake on a stick, raisins, and grape juice.

Wednesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Breakfast sausage pizza, raisins, and apple juice.

Friday: Donuts, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or chicken fajita. Choice of two: broccoli, sweet carrot souffle and peaches.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or barbecue pork with hushpuppies. Choice of two: roasted potatoes, baked beans, and pears.

Thursday: Choice of two: Corndog nuggets or yakisoba. Choice of two: corn cobbettes, green beans and berry cup.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or chef salad with garlic knot. Choice of two: mixed vegetables, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of Sept. 1:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Cinnamon bar and applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheese biscuit and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun and peaches.

Friday: French toast sticks and apple juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Chilidog or cheeseburger. Choice of two: oven fries, baked beans, cole slaw, and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Fiestada pizza or chicken nachos with trimmings. Choice of two: fiesta black beans, carrot souffle, fresh fruit and apple juice.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken Alfredo or ham and cheese sandwich. Choice of two: garden salad, green beans, fresh fruit, and fruit juice.

Friday: Choice of one: Carolina pork barbecue or grilled cheese sandwich. Choice of two: sweet potato fries, spinach, mixed berry cup and fruit juice.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of Sept. 1.

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken and croissant, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Poptart, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Roasted chicken or pizzasticks; collards, sweet potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or hot dog; baked beans, oven fries, and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Ham, egg and cheese biscuit or pizza; tater tots, baby carrots, and spiced apples.

Friday: Buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese or corndog; Broccoli, baby carrots, and blueberry cobbler.

All meals served with choice of milk.