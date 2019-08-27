Connor Mcintosh of Kinston received his Eagle Scout in a ceremony held at Westminster United Methodist Church in June of this year. Connor, a 10th-grade student at North Lenoir High School, has been a member of Scouts since the first grade; he is in troop 392 at Westminster. For his Eagle project, Connor built 18 houses and feeding stations for Lucky Cats of Kinston. Senator Jim Perry, Representative Chris Humphries, Kim Williams, Director of Lucky Cats of Kinston and Jimbo Perry spoke at his ceremony. Connor is the son of Danny and Angie Mcintosh; and grandson of Danny and Dollie Mcintosh of Swansboro and Ken and Brenda Parker of Kinston.