From kindergarteners taking their first steps in a school building to teens preparing for their final year of high school, Monday was a big day for a lot of folks around Cleveland County.

Monday was the first day of school for students of Cleveland County Schools and saw more than 14,000 students return to classrooms across the district. Some schools, like the Cleveland County Early College, started school a few weeks ago.

Pinnacle Classical Academy and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy started class last week.

Monday morning got off to a good start, according to CCS public information officer Greg Shull, with no students experiencing issues with busing or getting schools open.

Jennifer Blanton started the day for the first time as a principal.

After spending the last four years as assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary School, Blanton moved into the principal’s office this year after Katie Barbee left the school to lead Springmore Elementary School. She is one of a handful of newly appointed principals around Cleveland County this year, and one of only a couple brand-new principals.

“I’m so happy I get to stay here. I love this school. It has a great staff, great students and wonderful families. It’s kind of a perfect transition, I feel like,” said Blanton.

After spending all summer at the school and working with teachers to prepare classrooms, class lists and other summer projects, Blanton said her new role didn’t feel ‘official’ until relatively recently.

“It really didn’t hit me until I was sitting down with our new assistant principal going over roles and responsibilities. It really hit me that I was in the seat now,” she said.

Much of Blanton’s first morning as principal was spent helping parents of late registered students or last-minute transfer students get their paperwork in order and their students into classrooms. But she did find some time to make her rounds and visit students in classrooms.

“The first day is obviously a lot of going over rules, getting to know each other. As the school year goes on, it’s looking at what are classes doing, what students are learning,” she said. “One of the things we’ve talked about this year is making sure we are building relationships with students and families, doing whatever we can to have a positive atmosphere… If we expect them to come in and do 100 percent every day, we need to be doing the same thing.”

Students will attend school all week this week, then return on Tuesday after taking the Labor Day holiday off.

