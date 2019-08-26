A federal judge agreed with LabCorp’s motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over its pricing, but only part of it.

The suit filed in 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina alleges LabCorp overcharges patients for medical tests their benefit providers didn’t cover, calling it a deceptive trade practice. LabCorp counters that “differential pricing” is a “nearly universal practice” in many industries including car dealerships, hotels and airlines, “of selling goods to different types of buyers at different prices” and is not illegal.

The court previously rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that the "fair market price" LabCorp should have charged them is the same price it charges insurers and other large customers, but also hasn’t accepted LabCorp’s argument that its much-higher list prices should be the standard.

In the opinion released this month, Chief District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder dismissed the plaintiffs’ argument that they should be able to recoup the difference between the list price and the “reasonable value” and that LabCorp’s failure to disclose current procedural terminology codes used by providers and insurers is a deceptive trade practice.

Other arguments including that patients did not enter an implied contract to pay LabCorp’s list prices or that there could be violations of consumer-protection laws in various states survive and can go forward, at least for now.

Schroeder dismissed LabCorp’s motion to dismiss other plaintiffs’ arguments without prejudice, meaning they can make new arguments.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.