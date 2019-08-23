RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “The Life and Legacy of Nina Simone” in North Carolina to commemorate the legacy of the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone.

The singer and civil rights activist was born in 1933 in Tryon. She was a child prodigy who began playing piano at the age of 3 and later trained to become a concert pianist.

“Nina Simone is an icon of American music, and one of North Carolina’s brightest stars,” Cooper said in a news release. “It is a pleasure to recognize her lasting impact and legacy in North Carolina and throughout the world.”

Simone’s music has influenced countless artists, including Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Madonna, Janis Joplin, Talib Kweli, Peter Gabriel and many others. She is a member of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Rolling Stone’s “100 greatest Singers of All Time.”

Last year, the National Trust designated Nina Simone’s birthplace and childhood home a National Treasure and announced a campaign to rehabilitate, preserve and identify a new use for it in collaboration with the home’s owners.

A special weekend celebrating the talent, legacy and spirit of legendary North Carolina musician Nina Simone was scheduled for Aug. 16-18 in collaboration with the North Carolina Museum of Art, Come Hear NC, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, the North Carolina Arts Council and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

A concert featuring Nina Simone’s signature songs was performed by her daughter, Lisa Simone, an award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist at the N.C. Museum of Art on Saturday. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the rehabilitation and preservation of the Nina Simone Childhood Home.

The museum will also host workshops, a screening of the documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and other events. Purchase tickets online at www.ncartmuseum.org/nina.

The proclamation can be found at https://governor.nc.gov/documents/governor-proclaims-life-and-legacy-nina-simone-day.