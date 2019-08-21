WED., AUG. 21

"Maiden" at Cinematique: The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Rated PG. 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Aug. 21 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Sunset Sound Waves: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (beach), 6-8 p.m. at 1791 Queen Ann St., Sunset Beach. Food vendors on site.

Farmers Market at Poplar Grove: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Scotts Hill. Fresh produce, landscaping and bedding plants, herbs, salves, oils, homemade cookies, desserts, handmade soaps, jewelry, accessories, etc. 910-686-9518.

Southport Summer Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. Local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Details: 910-279-4616 or 910-620-2308.

THU., AUG. 22

The Other Guys: Band: Performs rock covers,, 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Free. 910-4568-8434.

Seeking Madras: Performs garage music, 7-9 p.m. at the Ocean Grill & Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lave Blvd., Carolina Beach. 910-458-2000.

Southport Summer Concert: Carolina Line Bluegrass Band, 6 -8 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 E. West St.

Battleship 101: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Battleship North Carolina, 1 Battleship Road, N.E., Wilmington. Friendly, knowledgeable volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, type on vintage typewriters and more. Bring your cameras. All ages welcome. Visitors under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Free with Battleship admission.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.