Q: Will DOT be connecting the southern tip of Interstate 87 with the northern tip of I-87 in New Jersey? If so what cities will be affected? — D.W., Fayetteville

A: After speaking with a contractor from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s traffic engineering team, we learned that Interstate 87, also known as the Major Deegan Expressway, only runs through New York state.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation staff, Interstate 87 runs from New York City north to the Canadian border in Champlain, New York. This piece of interstate passes Yankee Stadium and runs along the New York side of the Hudson River, ending at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. As stated by NJDOT staff, it is important not to get this Interstate 87 confused with Route 87, a state highway located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, or with the partially completed interstate highway 87 through North Carolina, which currently runs from Raleigh east to Wendell with plans to extend northeast toward Norfolk, Virginia. To add to the confusion, N.C. 87, a state highway, runs from Southport in a generally northwest direction into Virginia, near Eden.

Interstate 87 in New York has no plans to connect with the partially completed interstate highway 87 in the state of North Carolina, nor with Route 87 in New Jersey. I-87 in New York does not plan on a corridor purchase in the foreseeable future and there are no plans to extend it farther south. Motorists on I-87 can connect to multiple highways to travel south into the mid-Atlantic states or east into New England.

Genevieve Story

Live Wire seeks to answer questions of general interest and consumer topics. Initials are used to identify questioners when names are given. Contact Live Wire at livewire@fayobserver.com or at 486-3516.