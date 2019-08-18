WILMINGTON -- As a part of the upcoming StarNews Media Life Expo for boomers and seniors, Wilmington's Elder Law & Life Care Planning Center will host a free seminar about how to protect your home and savings from nursing home costs. Topics covered in the two-hour seminar include how to stop or prevent the financial drain of paying for nursing home care, how to age-in-place at home and how to protect your assets. Space is very limited. RSVP at the Life Expo website at www.StarNewsOnline.com/lifeexpo.

