Broome tops Landrum, Southside Christian blanks SCA

BLACKSBURG — Plans to upgrade Blacksburg’s football facilities started over two years ago, coach Andrew Chisholm said.

The culmination of those plans was the Iron City Classic on Saturday night, where the Wildcats had a night of firsts. Blacksburg’s team walked out through the crowd for the first time. The Wildcats scored a touchdown for the first time.

“It’s humbling,” Chisholm said. “It’s like we haven’t missed a beat. It feels like home. The charm’s still here.”

On Saturday night, Chisholm’s Wildcats showed resiliency in the face of a good team. Blacksburg tied Thomas Jefferson (N.C.) on its first game on its new field, 7-7.

In the early going, the Griffins controlled the momentum. Thomas Jefferson quarterback Grant Long rushed for a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Wildcats didn’t fold. The defense took over, and finally the Wildcats found paydirt in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Ty Wilson.

And in the aftermath, it didn’t matter that Blacksburg tied in the scrimmage. Chisholm was happy with the entire night as his team fought a tough team to the end, but also because of all the compliments he got on the new facilities — facilities he had to wait an extra two hours to play in because of a weather delay.

Lightning delayed the jamboree’s start by two hours, but it didn’t matter as Chisholm stood on the sidelines with the Wildcats’ new press box and bleachers behind him.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re happy with what we did,” the coach said.

Blacksburg will play on the road at Buford on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier in the night, Broome overcame some early adversity to beat Landrum.

The long weather delay presented a test for his team, coach Lynn Fleming said.

His team came out against Landrum in the second game after the long wait and had to overcome some early adversity. After his Centurion defense held the Cardinals on their first drive, the Broome offense came out and moved the ball down the field quickly.

Just as it looked like the Centurions were about to score, a K.J. Morgan pass was tipped and intercepted by Landrum’s Payton Atkins.

Landrum took advantage. On the fourth play on its possession, Landrum’s Cam Wilson barreled through the Centurion defense for a 44-yard sprint to the end zone to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Broome wrestled that momentum back on its next possession. On the seventh play of the Centurion drive, Morgan threw a perfect touch pass to a diving Hayden Wooten to put Broome on the board.

The Centurions defense didn’t let the momentum go back to Landrum. C.J. Littlejohn recovered a fumble to give Broome the ball back on Landrum 27-yard line. Just over a minute later, the senior pushed his way in for a Broome touchdown from the 1-yard-line at the start of the second quarter.

Two possessions later, the Centurions offense put the exclamation on the preseason victory as Morgan threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Markus Lindsay to put Broome up 21-7.

“They responded,” Fleming said. “All these teams had been sitting out here a long time. It’s a real good test to see where people are mentally and how they respond to things.”

Landrum will play at Blue Ridge on Friday night at 7:30. Broome will play at Central on Friday night at 7:30.

In the first game, Southside Christian beat Spartanburg Christian Academy 21-0.

SCA started strong. The Warriors held the ball for almost the entire first quarter. Led by quarterback Palmer Thompson, the Warriors got to the red zone on the opening drive, but that stalled on a missed field goal.

From that point, the Sabres controlled the game. More specifically, Southside tailback Malory Pinkney took over. Pinkney rushed for 80 yards on four carries with two touchdowns. He also caught a pass for another 35 yards. Sabre quarterback J.W. Hertzberg threw for 121 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Luke Kissenberth.

For SCA, Thompson rushed for 46 yards.

SCA will play at Thomas Sumter Academy on Friday night at 7:30.