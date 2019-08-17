Tourist spending increased nearly 6 percent from 2017 to 2018 in Alamance County with public parks and recreation being the biggest draw.

“The economy is better, and people are taking day trips within the region,” said Grace Vande Visser, executive director of the Alamance County Visitors Bureau. “So we get a lot of travelers from inside North Carolina.”

According to the Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties, in 2018,Alamance County saw:

$202 million spent by domestic visitors;A 5.7 percent increase over 2017;1,500 tourism-industry jobs in the county;$34 million total local tourism payroll;$11.75 million in state taxes from tourism;$3.54 million in county taxes from tourism;

The Haw River Trail and Cedarock Park were the top Alamance County tourism draws, Vande Visser said, and those kinds of recreation attractions are also the most-searched-for things on the bureau’s website. Major city events like the Carousel Festival are also a big draw, along with the Paramount Theater.

The county’s tourism receipts have steadily increased since dropping nearly 11 percent in 2009 to $127 million, according to Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership for North Carolina.

$25.3 billion was spent by tourists statewide in 2018, a 5.6 percent increase from 2017 and a record, according to the Governor’s Office.

That spending has also been on a steady increase since 2014, when it was more than $21 billion.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.