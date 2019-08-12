LUMBERTON - A Rowland man was arrested Monday for communicating threats toward employees at a Lumberton health facility.

Wallace Locklear, 59, is charged with misdemeanor communicating threats, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies responded to reports of threats to medical personnel around 10:30 a.m. Monday at Southern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. The facility, the release said, was placed on lockdown by medical administrators. The Lumberton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Locklear later was arrested at his home and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.

