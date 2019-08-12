A popular downtown fixture is closing up shop.

Cakehead Bakeshop at 188 W. Main St. will close for good Friday, Aug. 30, owner Liz Blanchard announced Monday on her Facebook page.

“This was a necessary but (heartbreaking) tough decision to make that really came down to one thing -- choosing health and family over running a business,” Blanchard said. “It is time to slow down, do some serious self-care and spend time with loved ones.”

The locally owned and operated bakery opened in 2010, the same year Little River Coffee Bar opened on the first floor of the Masonic Temple building.

It became famous for its desserts and treats, from cupcakes and cookies to breakfast pastries, cheesecakes, pies and more.

Little River general manager Tyler Gibbs said he has acquired the Cakehead equipment and some Cakehead recipes, and will use the Cakehead space for food preparation. Breakfast items will be added to the Little River menu at first, added by lunch items in the future, he said.

“Obviously we’re sad Cakehead is closing, but we’re excited about the opportunity to expand our food options,” said Little River barista Jenni Elder.

Last year, Little River Roasting Company opened a second coffee bar downtown --The Pharmacy Coffee in the Montgomery Building on North Church Street -- just a couple blocks from Wofford College.

Gibbs said that business is doing well, and will be busier once college students return to classes.

Blanchard’s Facebook post drew hundreds of comments from longtime fans of the cookie and cupcake eatery.

“This makes me so sad,” one customer wrote. “Your cupcakes are my absolute favorite. Just yesterday for my birthday, I got my yearly red velvets and also some banana pudding cupcakes. Know that you will be amazingly missed.”

Customers at the Little River Coffee Bar on West Main Street were equally surprised.

“It makes me really sad,” said Molly Cribb. "I had a friend who worked there and I would stop by to chat and get some lemon pound cake. I still get a cupcake every now and then.”

Little River barista Tamara Voznyuk said her favorite Cakehead treat was pimento cheese biscuits.

“They are like family,” she said of Blanchard and her staff. “We’re really sad to see them go.”

Of Blanchard’s three employees, Gibbs said one is returning to school and the other two might be added to the Little River staff.

The Hub City Book Shop is also on the first floor of the Masonic building, next to Little River.

Employee Leena Dbouk said Cakehead's employees have been like a family.

Her favorite treat was the Cajun tater biscuit.

“I’m really happy for her, but I think it’s a huge loss for Spartanburg,” Dbouk said. “It’s been a staple downtown.”

One customer from the outset has been Chris Jennings, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

He said the late Jan Scalisi, a city councilwoman, used to jokingly call him “the sugar pusher.”

Jennings said he visits Cakehead three times a week to buy cookies -- not only for himself, but to share with visitors and employees of other stores.

“I’m really sad for Liz and her team,” he said. “I’m sad for the community. It is one of those authentic Spartanburg shops. But I understand. Health is very important. Do not take it for granted.”

In the meantime, he said, “I plan to buy out as many cookies and sweets until they close at the end of the month.”

Blanchard thanked all her customers and friends who helped make Cakehead successful.

“The bakery has truly been like another child to me, opening Cakehead’s doors just three months before my daughter was born, and wow has it been a wild ride,” she said.