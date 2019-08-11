LELAND -- North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce presents the 16th annual Leland Under the Lights Car Show, 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Lowes Foods in Brunswick Forest. This is a rain or shine event. The car show is free to attend.

There will be over 15 trophies awarded - best in show, most unique, and club participation to name a few. Brian White with Jammin’99.9 will be on location with music. Visit the car show vendors, dine in one of the restaurants or browse the shops at the Villages in Brunswick Forest.

To register online, visit www.NBChamberofCommerce, or day of show.

