Was Robert Mueller testimony a waste of time, money?

I wish people would buy the Mueller Report and read it. I mean actually read the report. There's a lot redacted but there's a whole lot of information any citizen should be interested in and pay attention to.

I could not care less if Donald Trump is reelected as president but I do care if we the people reelect him based on actual information and not what he and others refer to as “fake news” or what we used to call “misinformation” in the military. It's all the same.

As long as voters make informed decisions about our leaders it doesn't matter who our leaders are, but when the information we're being fed is designed to inflame us against a candidate or a cause or to lead us astray because of false information then there are serious problems.

I grew up in the 1950s when our main adversary, the USSR, and its dictators threatened to “bury us” using our own democratic systems. I fought in Vietnam against the communists and opposed the Soviets serving with the US Navy from the 1970-90s. They were a formidable force then and still are today.

If you read the Mueller report it becomes apparent that the Russians, maybe now in sheep's clothing, are still at it. Mueller's team makes it clear there's no evidence the president cooperated with the Russians but they were used by the Russians without their apparent knowledge.

Mueller knows more than he's saying but there's only so much he can say at this point. If you're one of those who thinks his credibility was ripped to shreds you're wrong! Don't agree? Just read his report.

I don't support any political party but I sincerely hope the Democrats don't move for impeachment. Waste of time for one, and there are many important reasons to not pursue that path for now.

Gilbert Ray, Fayetteville