WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Bonsai Society will be hosting a beginner bonsai workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17 in the auditorium of the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Olenader Drive.

Moe Einhorn, a member of Cape Fear Bonsai Society, a longtime bonsai artist, and also a vendor, will show participants how to create a bonsai using tropical plants that he will provide. The workshop is $35, and participants will be able to pick a plant from a variety of different species, a pot to put the tree in, both provided by Einhorn, and along with the plant the participant will automatically get a free one year membership to the Cape Fear Bonsai Society.

During the workshop Einhorn will talk about what the art of bonsai is all about and help the new students work with and style their first bonsai plant, learn how to choose a proper pot and put the plant in it, and how to care for it down the line. Some type of trees that might be available at the workshop are pomegranate (Punica granatum), parrot's beak (Gmelina philippensis), dwarf umbrella (Schefflera arboricola), brush cherry (Eugenia), magenta cherry (Syzygium paniculatum), Green Island Ficus bonsai or a Ficus "too little".

The club meets 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Arboretum. Newcomers are always welcome.

