BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Southport-Oak Island Area Fall Restaurant Week October 14-20. Restaurants, wine shops and tap rooms interested in participating should contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-457-6964 or visit www.southport-oakisland.com or www.sptokirestaurantweek.com. The deadline for participation is August 16.

Restaurant Weeks are extremely successful all over North Carolina. Chefs tend to enjoy the week because it allows them to be creative and come up with special menus to test.

Participating restaurants will be offering at least one of these options that week:

Special menu items only offered during Fall Restaurant Week

Special price points

Pre-fixed dining options including multiple courses – offered at one price point

