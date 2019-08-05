ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Board of Education approved an administrative appointment and three administrative transfers at the June 27 meeting.

Administrative appointment

Brian Hill: Assistant principal at Southwestern Randolph High School to principal at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve (effective July 1).

Education

• Bachelor of Science Degree, Health and Physical Education, East Carolina University, 1999.

• Masters of Health and Physical Education Degree, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, 2006.

• Masters of School Administration Degree, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, 2010.

License

• Principal

• Physical Education (K-12)

• Health Specialist (K-12)

Experience

• Assistant principal, Southwestern Randolph High School, Randolph County School System, 2014-present.

• Teacher, Archdale-Trinity Middle School, Randolph County School System, 2000-2014.

• Teacher, Randleman High School, Randolph County School System, January 2000-June 2000.

Administrative transfers

Nicole Duncan: Assistant principal at Archdale-Trinity Middle School to assistant principal at Southwestern Randolph High School, effective for the 2019-2020 school year.

Eric Gee: Assistant principal at Wheatmore High School to assistant principal at Archdale-Trinity Middle School, effective for the 2019-2020 school year.

Larry Hill: Assistant principal at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve to assistant principal at Wheatmore High School, effective for the 2019-2020 school year.

Background information

Nicole Duncan

Education

• Bachelor of Arts Degree, Special Education, High Point University, 2009.

• Masters in Physical Education Degree, Adapted Physical Education, Western Michigan University, 2014.

• Add-on licensure, Educational Leadership, High Point University, 2018.

License

• Principal

• Physical Education

• Health

• Special Education

Experience

• Assistant principal, Archdale-Trinity Middle School, Randolph County School System, 2018-present.

• Teacher, Braxton Craven School, Randolph County School System, 2015-2018.

• Adapted physical education specialist, Randolph County School System, 2014-2015.

• Teacher, Wheatmore High School, Randolph County School System, 2009-2014.

Eric Gee

Education

• Bachelor of Music Education Degree, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2008.

• Master of Music Education Degree, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2011.

• Add-on licensure, School Administration, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2015.

License

• Principal

• Music (K-12)

Experience

• Assistant principal, Wheatmore High School, Randolph County School System, 2015-present.

• Teacher, Providence Grove High School, Randolph County School System, 2008-2015.

Larry Hill

Education

• Bachelor of Science Degree, Biology, East Carolina University, 1998.

• Master of Arts Degree, English, East Carolina University, 2005.

• Master of Arts Degree, Executive Leadership Studies, Gardner-Webb University, 2015.

License

• Principal

• Biology (9-12)

• Science (6-8)

Experience

• Assistant principal, Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve, Randolph County School System, 2017-present.

• Assistant principal, Uwharrie Middle School, Randolph County School System, 2016-2017.

• Assistant principal, Southeastern Randolph Middle School, Randolph County School System, 2015-2016.

• Teacher, Southwestern Randolph High School, Randolph County School System, 2013-2015.

• Teacher, Southwestern Randolph Middle School, Randolph County School System, 1999-2013.