Officials hope decades of protection efforts both on the beach and in the ocean are finally paying off

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. -- With the busiest months of nesting season behind us, some sites in Southeastern N.C. have seen more sea turtles laying their eggs on local beaches. As of the end of July, the number of nests from the northern Outer Banks to Bird Island was 2,136.

“Previously, 2016 was our biggest year on record, with 1,622 loggerhead nests,” said Matthew Godfrey, a sea turtle biologist with the N.C. Sea Turtle Nesting Monitoring and Protection project. A total of 1,650 nest were reported that year. While the group began monitoring nesting activities in the late 1970s, complete data is only available for the state’s beaches since 2009. June and July are typically the busiest for nesting, but August and September can also see a number of visits.

“Lots of beaches in the state are seeing the highest number of nests recorded, including Masonboro,” said Hope Sutton, southern sites manager for N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). This year, there are already 74 sea turtle nests on state-managed Masonboro Island -- a significant bump from the 55 in 2017.

The busy season is causing excitement for the sea turtle community, from scientists and volunteers to tourists who happen to see one of these nests hatching. It also has them wondering if it’s simply the cyclical nature of sea turtle nesting, or are conservation efforts that started decades ago starting to have an impact.

North Carolina has 330 miles of sandy, ocean-facing beaches that are suitable nesting sites. The group marks when green turtles, leatherbacks, Kemp’s ridleys and, more occasionally, hawksbill sea turtles come ashore.

“But most nests are from loggerhead sea turtles,” Godfrey said.

Monitoring the beach

Loggerheads can be found throughout the world’s oceans, and generally build 3-5 nests per season, laying 35 pounds of eggs. Monitoring and protecting these sea turtles locally involves a number of agencies and organizations. The sea turtle project estimates that about 1,000 people help with it each year.

On Topsail Island, that includes 150 volunteers.

“And a deep, deep substitute list,” said Terry Meyer, director of the Topsail Turtle Project.

Every day, these volunteers monitor 26 miles of the beach in Pender and Onslow counties, looking for signs of female turtles coming ashore, and nesting -- or trying to nest and making ‘false crawls.’

That beach is divided into five sections and then volunteers verify the nest, and will on rare cases move it based on state guidelines if it’s in a precarious spot. They also pull one of about 120 of the eggs for an ongoing DNA project taking place from Virginia to northern Florida.

“And then 60 days later, give or take, the eggs hatch,” Meyer said.

Because they know the expected time frame, more volunteers will babysit the nests to make sure the hatchlings make it to the ocean safely.

And it can be precarious.

Crabs, birds, and fish can feed on the small turtles. Meyer said that about one in 1,000 hatchlings live longer than one year.

“As we’re watching the nests, that’s when a big part of our outreach happens,” Meyer said. Her group talks to those who’ve rented beach houses close by and encourages them to keep the beach clear of debris and deep holes, and asks them to turn their lights off at night. (Hatchlings will often crawl to the brightest spot on the horizon.)

On other local beaches, it’s a similar process.

“It’s been busy, fast paced and a thrill of a ride,” said Paul Hillbrand, sea turtle program coordinator for the Bald Head Island Conservancy. “That’s what this season has been like. An incredible ride with an endless supply of moms coming on to our beaches.”

So far, they’ve counted 153 nests and he said they’ve already had two “boils,” when the baby turtles bubble up from the sand in a mad dash for the ocean. The previous record of sea turtle nests on the island was 143 in 1986.

Benefits of protection

So what are the reasons for the busy season? Some of it has to do with the way sea turtles nest.

“There are likely years when a majority of females nest, which might lead to fewer females nesting the following year, etc.,” Godfrey said. And the number of turtles ready to reproduce is related to favorable conditions and abundance of food.

Scientists are using data from the DNA project to help understand if female turtles return to the same spot to nest each year, or if they are migrating as the ocean temperature changes.

“It is a way we can count exactly how many females are nesting in our shared regional population,” Godfrey said. “This helps us understand overall fluctuations of nests laid in the region -- do they reflect fluctuations in numbers of females, or are the females simply laying more (or less) nests in that year?”

Turtle conservationists also say that we are also starting to see the effect of measures to protect sea turtles, like decreasing deaths caused by commercial fishing through use of turtle-excluder devices (TEDs) and gill net regulations.

“Now we are seeing the results,” Sutton, the state steward of Masonboro Island, said.

It takes about 20-30 years for a loggerhead to reach maturity.

“We hope that the increase in nests this season reflects an increase in adult females in the population, and that this increase is a result of protections on sea turtles and nesting beaches over three decades ago,” Godfrey said.

Not all beaches have reached their records yet. So far, the highest number on Topsail was 181 in 1999.

Meyer, who has been working with sea turtles for more than 30 years, had to look back at her field notebooks to confirm the number. This year they’ve recorded 167. She’s waiting to see what the final number will be.

“During so many seasons, there are much fewer nests,” Meyer said. “This just feels so significant.”

Allison Ballard can be reached at 910-343-2075 or aballard@gatehousemedia.com.