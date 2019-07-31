Actor and writer Fracaswell Hyman will host the 9th annual awards show in 2020.

Fracaswell "Cas" Hyman, an Emmy-nominated writer and an award-winning actor, will be the host of the ninth annual StarNews Wilmington Theater Awards next year.

The awards show, which will feature award presentations and performances from the shows nominated for Best Play and Best Musical, will be held at Thalian Hall in early 2020. A date for the show will be announced soon.

"I think we have such a strong theater community, and the idea of celebrating it is exciting to me," Hyman said. "I've met so many great people since we moved here. It's nice to get together and par-tay."

Born in Wilson, Hyman grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and spent 17 years in Los Angeles writing and producing children's television, including such programs as "Blue's Clues," "Taina," "Romeo!" and "Gullah Gullah Island." He created the Disney channel show "The Famous Jett Jackson" and was nominated for an Emmy for his work on "Little Bill."

He's also a published author. His 2017 middle-grades novel "Mango Delight," about a seventh-grader who accidentally breaks her best friend's cell phone, setting off a series of unintended consequences, has a sequel coming out soon.

Hyman moved to Wilmington in the summer of 2013 in order to be closer to his mother. The first show he did here was the musical "Summers at Seabreeze" at TheatreNOW in 2015.

"It took me out of a 20-year theater hiatus," he said. "Doing that first play, it was like meeting your first love after many years and falling in love all over again. Once I fell in love, I wanted to keep going back."

In March, Hyman won best actor in a play at the Theater Awards for his portrayal of Troy Maxson in August Wilson's play "Fences."

He's also one of the most prolific theater patrons in town, and can often be seen in the audience of shows he's not in.

Hyman lives in Wilmington with his husband, Ricaldo, and their daughter, Jamaya.

