Honky tonk fans rejoice, as the Flat Rock-based band the Carburetors is set to be the final performing artist at the 2019 Music by the Lake series on Aug. 4 at Blue Ridge Community College.

This marks the third time the band has played at the college’s free summer musical series. Founded around 2002 by Jay Goree and Mark Warwick, the Carburetors has since expanded its membership as well as fan base throughout the region and beyond.

The band grew when it adopted Bill Munoz as its drummer and Damien “Duke” Domingue as its bassist, who would go on to become onstage regulars alongside Goree and Warwick. “The four major members still get together when we can,” Warwick said.

After releasing a CD in 2004 called, “Y’all Don’t tell my Mama I was Here,” the Carburetors saw rapid success, with the sole bluegrass song on the CD going on to rank as No. 4 on a national bluegrass chart, according to Warwick. “We love bluegrass, but we’re really more of a rockabilly/honky tonk sound,” he clarified.

The band went on to play various festivals, including a rockabilly festival in Europe, featuring concerts in Amsterdam, Germany and Belgium. They originally played to sold-out crowds around the Flat Rock area, which was before the region’s massive influx of outdoor venues for music. Since that time, they’ve expanded to playing concerts in neighboring states as well.

Returning to Blue Ridge Community College is a no-brainer for the group, as the outdoor venue of the school affords its audience a complete lack of distractions, and lets them relax and enjoy the music in nature instead of a noisy bar setting.

For this concert, Tucker Warwick will be playing bass and Tyler Matthews will be on drums. Concert-goers can expect to have a great deal of fun, as the band prides itself on getting the audience excited.

"People come up to us all the time and tell us how much fun they’ve had, and that’s easy to accomplish with songs like ‘White Trash Noise’ and ‘Quarter Machine.’ We’re good musicians ultimately, but it’s all about having fun,” Warwick added. When not rocking out with his crew, Warwick serves as general manager and radio show host alongside his wife, Paige, on WTZQ radio.

For more information, check out the Carburetors’ Facebook page called “The Carburetors U.S.A.”