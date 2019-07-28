As the publisher of a local newspaper, I am often asked: "How is business going? In our digitally-driven world, will print even be around much longer?''

I'll admit, this is a tough question to field. It is not the same as asking your Uber driver what he will do when driverless cars drive us all around; it is much more personal than that. After all, we have shared so many stories together. Stories about families, friends and who scored the winning touchdown at the high school football game on Friday night. Being the chronicler of the history of our community has been our duty — and our honor — and we consider it really important work.

Sure, our print readership is not what it used to be, and we have had to do more with less — much like any business these days. We know that we are not alone: Our advertising team worked with more than 1,000 local businesses last year, many who are also struggling to keep up with changing technology. Our journalism duty to this community is important, but so is our role in helping local businesses survive. Or better yet, thrive.

Both missions are important, and it might surprise you to learn how we have embraced change to continue to remain relevant. For more than 100 years we delivered only print, so we had a lot to learn. We learned that our readers initially rebelled at the idea of giving up the tactile sensation of print and paper, but that most have become increasingly comfortable getting their news on a computer screen or in their hands over a smartphone. As our subscribers changed, so did we: Now our paper has over 4.5 million website pageviews each month, over 45,000 subscribers to our four email newsletters, and we post over 50 stories a day on social media.

Digital audiences are very important to us. Not just so we can connect to the community, but also to give local businesses a place to put their advertisements where they will be seen — and hopefully acted upon — by their fellow neighbors. In an Amazon world, where goods and services can be routinely procured from throughout the world with only a credit card and a click of the button, we want our local businesses to continue to contribute to the vibe of our community from their Main Street locations.

When people are reading content, they are engaged and not talking, driving or fast forwarding. Readers are concentrating and not distracted, so messages placed next to content remain top of mind. Print reaches affluent, educated homeowners with a higher disposable income. In a world of targeted messages, that is a pretty desirable audience, and one that we want to keep engaged in our local commerce activity.

In the upcoming months, we will be developing a new audience through an interesting new product called TapOnIt. For having such a unique manner of delivery — picture text messaging delivered directly to your smartphone — the concept is exceedingly simple: When you opt-in by texting TapOnIt to 82928, you start receiving compelling offers from local businesses.

This makes it convenient for the people in our community to keep our local businesses top of mind, by allowing them to save money using offers and coupons they get on their phones. It's free and once you sign up (message and data rates may apply), offers are sent to subscribers a maximum of three times a week.

If you are a local business, we encourage you to give this new form of advertising a try. Text messages have a very high open rate and can complement other forms of advertising to help you drive new customers to your store or restaurant.

TapOnIt has been very well received in other communities, and we are excited to see it thrive here. More importantly, we are excited to be offering a new promotional vehicle that will help our local businesses thrive as well.

Text TapOnIt to 82928 and check it out for yourself.