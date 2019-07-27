GRAHAM — A Burlington woman will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy.

Misty Dawn Amore, 48, of 2186 Roney Lineberry Road, Burlington, pleaded guilty to four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and was given four consecutive sentences of at least two years to as much as 29 months in prison. Part of the Alford plea — pleading guilty without admitting guilt — was an order to have no contact with the victim for the rest of her life, and to get sexual abuse counseling.

The victim has developmental disabilities and is now in his teens. In 2016, he was reported to Graham police for performing a sex act on a younger relative. When interviewed at Crossroads Sexual Assault Response and Resource Center, he told investigators Amore made him perform various sex acts on her when he was younger and on the younger relative.

Investigators determined most of the abuse happened in 2008 and 2009 when the victim was 4 and 5 years old.

The victim told his family and therapist he was having graphic nightmares about Amore that got worse as the potential trial date got closer, and that he could not testify with her in the room. Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson granted a motion allowing the boy to testify by video.

Charges of rape of a child by an adult, incest with person younger than 13 and sexual offense with a child were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Also this week

One of the men charged in the 2017 robbery of Little Cesar’s Pizza was sentenced Thursday, July 25, to three years, eight months to five years, five months in prison. He will serve a second sentence of 13 to 25 months concurrently.

Maurice Lamont Shavers III, 20, 2107 Martin St., pleaded guilty to common-law robbery and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in May, but had his sentencing postponed until this week. So far he is the only one going to prison for the robbery.

“He’s going to be the one to get the real scare,” defense attorney Todd Smith said.

Late Saturday night, Sept. 23, 2017, three men with their faces covered entered the Little Cesar’s Pizza at 2224 N. Church St. with guns and took $75. Police searched the area and found three men matching their description, and evidence of the crime, including money, according to police. Shavers was charged also with having 67 ounces of marijuana, scales, and six clonazepam, according to court records.

Shavers was released on $75,000 bond two days after the robbery, but was arrested again for pistol whipping a man and robbing him of his iPhone on July 18, 2018.

Thomas Donnell Ray, 30, of 141 Lunsford Drive also was charged in the robbery, but those charges were dismissed, Assistant District Attorney Rick Champion said. The third suspect, a juvenile, was found not to have been involved, Champion said.

In about 35 minutes, a jury convicted Demario Lawrence Morrow, 29, of felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and having an open container of alcohol while driving. On Oct. 13, according to court records, Morrow fled from Haw River police. Morrow represented himself at trial, though he refused to participate in many parts of the trial, according to court records, including jury selection, opening statements, cross examinations and closing statements, and did not introduce any evidence. He was sentenced to six to 17 months plus 60 days in prison.Latanya Michelle Whetsell, 29, was sentenced to five years, four months to seven years, five months in prison, to be followed by a second sentence of two years, one month to three years, six months. Whetsell testified in open court to shooting at a Rockingham County social worker on Webb Avenue in 2017, and that her then boyfriend, Christopher Lee Neal, drove the car from which she fired, and got rid of her gun. She pleaded guilty to firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors dismissed a charge of attempted first-degree murder. She will be required also to take parenting and anger-management classes, and get a mental-health assessment. Neal was convicted in June and sentenced to 24 to 33 years in prison.Floyd Lee Stewart, 52, of Burlington pleaded guilty to common-law robbery, and was sentenced to seven to 18 months in prison. A charge of attempted common law robbery was dismissed. According to Burlington police, Stewart stole money from a clerk at a Cruizers, 728 N. Church St., and from a clerk at Autozone, 510 N. Church St. last year.Ryan David Slavico, 22, pleaded guilty to obtaining property by false pretenses and was sentenced to four to 14 months in prison.Curtis Robert Graves, 54, of 612 Maple Ave., Burlington, pleaded guilty to charges of breaking and entering and larceny and was sentenced to one to two years in prison. His criminal record includes a 1998 rape and kidnapping conviction, habitual misdemeanor assault, breaking and entering and drug charges.Jose Benjamin Salazar, 44, pleaded guilty to felony larceny and was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison.Robert Lloyd Markie Saunders, 29, one of the suspects in the April 8, 2018, murder of Michael Le in the robbery of the Gone Fishing sweepstakes parlor, had his bond modified this week to allow him to live in Charlotte, where he works for a tree business. Saunders was released on $250,000 bond in April and was required to live with his mother in High Point, which is a two-and-a-half-hour commute to Charlotte. He is not permitted to have contact with his co-defendants or possess weapons, and has a 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew, according to court records.

Two of Saunders’ co-defendants are still in the county jail. Shamar Ramel Holloway, 37, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 28, could face the death penalty and are being held without bond.

