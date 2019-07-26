FICTION

1. Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank

2. The Friends We Keep by Jane Green

3. Searching For Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok

4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

5. The Favorite Daughter by Patti Callahan Henry

6. The Islanders by Meg Mitchell Moore

7. I’ll Never Tell by Catherine McKenzie

8. Deception Cove by Owen Laukkanen

9. Montauk by Nicola Harrison

10. Magic For Liars by Sarah Gailey

11. Red, White, & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

12. The Confessions Of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins

13. The Island by Ragnar Jonasson

14. Necessary People by Anna Pitoniak

15. Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

16. Sweet Tea And Secrets by Joy Avon

17. Bunny by Mona Awad

18. Rogue Strike by David Ricciardi

19. The Electric Hotel by Dominic Smith

20. The Organs Of Sense by Adam Ehrlich Sachs

21. Strangers And Cousins by Leah Hager Cohen

22. The Darwin Affair by Timothy Mason

23. Sunshine State by D. P. Lyle

24. Conversation With Friends by Sally Rooney

NONFICTION

1. Woman Of No Importance: The Untold Story Of The American Spy Who Helped Win World War II by Sonia Purnell

2. Nanaville: Adventures In Grandparenting by Anna Quindlen

3. Elements Of Family Style: Elegant Spaces For Everyday Life by Erin T. Gates

4. The Hill To Die On: The Battle For Congress And The Future Of Trump’s America by Anna Palmer

5. North: Finding My Way While Running The Appalachian Trail by Scott Jurek

6. The Art Of Simple Living: 100 Daily Practices From A Japanese Zen Monk For A Lifetime Of Calm And Joy by Shunmyo Masuno

7. Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America by Jared Cohen

8. The Killer Across The Table: Unlocking The Secrets Of Serial Killers And Predators With The FBI’s Original Mindhunter by John E. Douglas

9. Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse by Timothy P. Carney

10. Biased: Uncovering The Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, And Do by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

11. Daughters Of The Winter Queen by Nancy Bazelon Goldstone

12. #Imomsohard by Kristin Hensley

13. Firefighting: The Financial Crisis And Its Lessons by Ben Bernanke

14. Beaded Embroidery Stitching by Christen Brown

15. Defying Hitler: The Germans Who Resisted Nazi Rule by Gordon Thomas

16. Mutual Rescue: How Adopting A Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too by Carol Novello

17. The Book Of The Moon: A Guide To Our Closest Neighbor by Maggie Aderin

18. The Scar: Graphic Reportage From The U.S.-Mexico Border by Andrea Ferraris

19. Seasonal Flower Arranging by Ariella Chezar

20. The Handy American Government Answer Book by Gina Renee Misiroglu

21. The Obesogen Effect: Why We Eat Less And Exercise More But Still Struggle To Lose Weight by Bruce Blumberg

22. How We Work: Live Your Purpose, Reclaim Your Sanity, And Embrace The Daily Grind by Leah Weiss

23. Juniper: The Happiest Fox by Jessika Coker

24. Make Your Place: Affordable, Sustainable Nesting Skills by Raleigh Briggs