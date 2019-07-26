Fishing allowed back on pier for first time since Hurricane Matthew damaged structure in 2016

OAK ISLAND — Sandra Rose knows Oak Island Pier.

She’s been fishing there for the last 25 years, ever since her husband first taught her to fish and crab.

“My husband taught our grandkids to fish out here when they were little. I’m getting emotional – he died six years ago, but they’re all grown now,” Rose said. “We used to come fish at pier tournaments just for fun, bring the kids and stay for the day. They’re all grown now, so I’m fishing.”

Following its collapse during Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016, the pier was closed after being deemed structurally unsound in March 2017. While the Pier was opened to the community in May, it remained closed to fishers as the final rebuilding efforts were made. Long-awaited by many community fishermen and women such as Rose, the pier finally reopened for fishing earlier this month.

Rose, 58, of Southport, first started coming to the pier when it was known under a different name - “Yaupon Pier,” as a nod to Yaupon Beach, the original town in this region prior to Oak Island’s establishment in 1999. Although the pier was rebuilt before due to hurricane damage in 1972 and 1992, the most recent closure of the pier is the first extended period of time in 25 years that she had to fish somewhere else.

Now, she says, she has come every day since its reopening, at least to walk and sit in the breeze.

While Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly said the process to rebuild the pier took a lengthy two years, the highly anticipated full reopening for fishers was very successful. The town, which owns and manages the Pier, made fishing free for the July 2 opening day to celebrate the occasion.

“We kind of coincided everything with the 20th anniversary of the town: we had the fireworks display, we had a band playing for the first time on the pier,” Kelly said. “We tried to bring a big bang to the new pier and I think that worked out really well and everyone was pretty excited about it.”

Originally built in 1955, Oak Island Pier still stands at 705 Ocean Drive, and has long been a beloved Oak Island marker. At 27 feet, the pier is the longest in North Carolina, and is 880 feet long. Following the Pier’s most recent reconstruction, it is also the state's newest pier.

When Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure first moved to the island, she said Oak Island Pier quickly became a place she frequented to meet locals and get to know the “vibes” of the town. She said she took thousands of pictures to document all the people and families who visited, and loved, the pier.

“It adds prominence to the island and is part of the island’s history. It definitely adds to the tourism and it helps build memories,” Brochure said. “The memories, I think, to me, the stories that the pier holds over the years for generations, is what kind of warms my heart.”

Since moving to Oak Island and visiting the pier, Brochure has witnessed many such stories: proposals with seashells, family reunions and parents showing their children the pier for the first time.

“We truly are one of the few family fishing beaches left,” she said. “That’s our claim to fame and we’re really proud of it.”

After the collapse of the pier, Kelly said the town was looking at around $2.7 million of rebuilding costs — a cost that Brochure said she doesn’t think the town could have paid without the $2.3 million grant they received from the Golden Leaf Foundation.

The photographs Brochure had taken over the years proved handy when applying for grant money to rebuild.

“When the old pier went down, everybody started commenting, ‘Well, how do we really know it brings tourism?’ stuff like that, and I went back to my files and I had thousands of pictures of families, not people, but families standing on the end of that pier – it was incredible,” she said. “It’s pretty hard to say it’s not economic development when you’ve got picture after picture of eight to 10 people standing on the pier.”

While the new pier has the same footprint as the original, it has been updated with deeper pilings, grated boardwalk to disperse the force of stormy waves and nailed boards instead of screwed-in ones, all to help prevent structural damage from future hurricanes. The pier also has lowered sections to increase accessibility.

The final steps of construction are expected to be complete by mid-August, Kelly said, and includes completing the X-bracing at the final section of the pier, a bait tank and fish cleaning station. While it’s been a long process, Kelly said the reopening of the pier is important to the Oak Island community.

“It was something that we needed. People come here for certain things, but Yaupon Pier has always been an attraction,” Kelly said. “There used to be three piers on the island: one was sold for development, the other pier is still open, Ocean Crest pier, and it’s privately owned, but when this pier became available, the town purchased it because we saw the need to have something here, and keep it here.”

Local fishermen and women, such as Rose, wholeheartedly agree with the pier’s value to the community. Rose said she has loved being back at the pier since it reopened and plans on buying a season pier pass soon, so she can fish every day.

“It’s been closed for a long time, I was excited for it to reopen. It’s been great,” she said. “When it cools down some, I’ll come in the morning, pack a big ol’ picnic and fish all day long.”