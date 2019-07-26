GREER – Because he will age out of American Legion baseball after this summer, Ben Thornton was playing Thursday night for the final time at Stevens Field.

He made the most of it. Thornton didn’t allow more than one total hit in six of the seven innings he pitched as he led Post 115 to a 6-1 win over Greenwood to close out their best-of-five series in four games.

“I love playing on this field,” Thornton said. “I have been playing on this field since I was 10. It was amazing to go out like this.”

Greer will begin state championship tournament play on Monday at Fort Mill. Regardless of that outcome, Post 115 will play Wednesday in Columbia.

Although Coach Chad Hart said he was unable to find out exactly the last time the program advanced to the state tournament, he said what the team has accomplished speaks volumes.

“Last year this program had two wins,” Hart said. “The year before that, they didn’t even have a program. Now we are in the final four of the state. It’s fantastic.”

Greer got all the runs it needed in the first inning. Collin Fowler led off the bottom of the first with a stand-up double and later scored on a wild pitch. Hunter Taylor drove in a run on an infield single to push the lead to 2-0 and pair of bases loaded walks gave Post 115 a 4-0 advantage. The lead grew to 5-0 on a passed ball.

“We told the players on Wednesday night that the way we set the tone on Thursday, because they would play with fire and not want the season to end, would be the difference,” Hart said. “We said to shut them down in the top of the first and put them on in the bottom of the first, and that’s exactly what we did.”

From there, Thornton took over. After allowing single with one out in the second inning, he didn’t allow another hit until the fifth. With a one out and a runner on in the sixth, he ended any threat with his fourth and fifth strikeouts. His night ended with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. Fowler struck out Walt Thomas on three pitches to end the game.

“Ben threw his butt off tonight,” Hart said. “He kept them off balance all night. We took him out because of pitch count. He could have started against the last batter, but we felt comfortable enough to take him out.”

Thornton said he would have liked to have stayed in for the final out, but added his focus was more on what his team accomplished during the week. After losing game one of the series and trailing 7-2 in the second game, Greer outscored Greenwood, 21-3, over the next 16 innings.