GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, July 22, visitors to the Emergency Department at Moses Cone Hospital will need identification, and will go through security screening before receiving visitor badges, Cone Health said Friday.

The new visitor management system is designed to improve security for patients, guests and employees, Cone said. The hospital will expand it next year, and ultimately everyone entering the hospital will go through such a system.

The system involves scanning visitors’ driver’s license and taking photos. For visitors who arrive without IDs, security officers will use other means of verifying identities, including consulting verified family members.

Cone Health will note whom each guest is visiting and how long visitors expect to be in the hospital.

The new system does not include or affect patient registration at the emergency department.