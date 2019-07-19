The owner of more than two dozen McDonald's says he loves a good Egg McMuffin for breakfast and a Quarter-pounder with cheese for lunch.

Wade Dixon is celebrating 30 years as owner-operator of the Dixon Food Group, which runs 28 McDonald’s across Eastern North Carolina, including McDonald’s in Jacksonville, Richlands, Kinston, Goldsboro and Greenville. Dixon purchased the Jacksonville McDonald’s market three years ago and operates six restaurants throughout the city.

Dixon was born in Raleigh, where his father, Jerry, worked as a bookkeeper for John Adams Construction Company in Wake County. He moved the family to Goldsboro in 1970 to open his first restaurant with his brother and Dixon’s uncle, Howe Dixon. Dixon started working in the restaurant at age 12 because he wanted to earn money for a motorcycle. He was put to work that summer wiping tables, emptying trash cans, sweeping, and mopping.

He credits his father for instilling in him the importance of respect for his employees.

“The biggest thing that he taught me was the importance of our people,” Dixon said. “We have a lot of people that work for us, and it’s our people that are the true asset to the company.”

Tim Sollars, one of Dixon’s two Director of Operations, has worked within the company since his teens and grown up alongside Dixon. Sollars said that lesson is evident in the leadership of the company. Dixon strives to continuously run the business the right way, weighing the outcome of each decision on everyone in the company, from directors down to cooks.

“He’s just consistent,” Sollars said. “Basically the way he runs his business is how it affects his people.”

The Dixon Food Group employs around 1,800 employees across ENC. With six McDonald’s in Jacksonville, Dixon is one of the larger suppliers of jobs in the city, which he called a humbling experience. Every employee, from the top down, has made the last 30 years fly by and gratifying, according to Dixon.

“It’s just living life with a lot of different people,” he said. “There’s been a lot of highs and lows with them. That connection with the people is what I’ve really come to enjoy, not the sorrow that you go through but the fact that you’re there experiencing life with them.”

Dixon has also been heavily involved with the Ronald McDonald’s House and has cherished the opportunity to help the organization. He serves as vice president of the board on the state level of the charity and as a board member for the Greenville houses, where he owns the McDonald’s market. Greenville has two Houses, one of which is located in the hospital. The Greenville house recently completed a 10,000 square-foot addition to the building.

“Both of those are things I’m very proud of and I get a lot of fulfillment out of the time I spend servicing that charity and that cause,” Dixon said. “I just really enjoy it.”

Dixon worked in his father’s restaurants every summer after the age of 12, even through college when he attended Barton College and majored in business administration. After graduating he entered into the corporate management training program and for about two years learned the roles of shift manager up to area supervisor. Dixon then became an owner-operator at age 24 with a McDonald’s in Wilson.

Dixon grew the number of restaurants from his original location in 1989 to 11 in 2002, and during that year he added 11 new restaurants by purchasing the Greenville stores. Through his 30-year tenure as an owner-operator, and going further back to when his father opened his first store in 1970, Dixon has seen many changes come to the company. Drive-thru and breakfast options were added after he started, and more recently he’s seen ordering kiosks, delivery options, and a mobile app join the roster of services McDonald’s has provided.

Even with three decades of experience and 28 stores under his supervision, Dixon still holds the lessons his father taught him close.

“He always puts his people first,” Terri Ballas, one of Dixon's area supervisors who has worked for him for 15 years, said. “He visits regularly, says ‘hi’ to people, ‘bye’ to people. He understands, he explains, and he’s very detailed.”

Dixon has three daughters, Victoria, Alexandra, and Karis, and lives with his wife Dana in Wilson, where he first became an owner-operator. On his bucket-list is visiting every NFL stadium. He has been to 27 out of the 32 stadiums.

Dixon remains committed his restaurants and more importantly, the people who make his restaurants successful. He understands not everyone will work for McDonald’s forever: For example, the physician who delivered Alexandra was a grill-cook for his father.

Employees may move on, but Dixon has one focus while they work for McDonald's.

“It’s my goal and mission to make sure that everyone enjoys their time with us,” he said.

