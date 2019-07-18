THU., JULY 18

Southport Summer Concert: Southport Johnny and the Business (Texas rock/blues), 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 E West St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Boardwalk Blast: Zion Rootz (reggae), 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Firework at 9 p.m. Free. 910-450-8434.

WECT Sounds of Summer - Concert in the Park: Overtyme (rock covers), 6:30-8 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and blankets. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park. Poor Piggy's and PT's food trucks will be on site. 910-256-7925.

Summer on the Square concert: Soul on the Beach (Motown, beach), 6:30 p.m. at Pender County Courthouse Square, 100 Wright St., Burgaw. Participants can bring blankets and chairs. Various food trucks will be on site. No alcohol or pets. 910-259-1330 or 910-300-6401.

Dex Romweber with Shark Quest: The band will perform, 7-9 p.m. at the Ocean Grill & Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lake Blvd., Carolina Beach. 910-458-2000.

Shallotte Summer Concert Series: Darrell Harwood (country), 7-9 p.m. at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Free. Bring beach chairs, picnic baskets. To check beach cancellations, call 910-253-2670.

Sounds of Summer at Soundside Park: The Carolina Band (beach), 7-9 p.m. at Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave., Surf City. Free. Bring chairs or blanket. Small coolers allowed. 910-328-4887.

"Five Guys Named Moe": By Opera House Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. July 18-20 and 3 p.m. July 21 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. His woman left him, he’s broke, and it’s almost 5 o’clock in the morning; Nomax slumps in his chair, drowning his misery. Suddenly, the greatest band around – Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, Little Moe, and No Moe – appear to deliver the lessons Nomax needs, lessons in the mysteries of life and love. For the next two hours, they cajole, wheedle, comfort, and jazz him – and delight the audience – with the classic songs of Louis Jordan, the King of the Jukebox. Featuring 20 of his greatest up-tempo, sing-along musical sensations, including “Saturday Night Fish Fry”, “Let the Good Times Roll”, “Caldonia”, “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying”, and “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” Tickets $20, $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

FRI., JULY 19

Lumina Festival of the Arts: "A Midsummer Night's Dream," 2 p.m. at the SRO Theater, UNCW. "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" is one of William Shakespeare’s finest and most popular comedies. Love, confusion, and hilarity abound as Theseus, the Duke of Athens, seeks to marry Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. In the forest, fairies tinker with the magic of manipulation, and Athenian craftsmen rehearse a play for the duke and bride-to-be. This production is performed and directed by Alchemical Theatre Company’s Make Trouble, an actor training intensive and repertory company in Shakespeare, Ensemble, and Devising for university actors and recent graduates. Make Trouble nurtures and trains emerging artists as a fiercely generous and courageous ensemble of theater-makers from around the world, for this summer and for enduring collaborations together. Tickets $10. Details: https://uncw.edu/arts/lumina/2019/theatre19.html#dream.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Jessy Wilson, 5 p.m. gate, 6 p.m. concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Tickets $42.50-$49.50. Free for ages 5 and under. Rain or shine. Details: https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com/events/.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.