Onslow County

The summer free meals served at the following Onslow County Schools: Bell Fork, Hunters Creek, Jacksonville Commons, Southwest, Summersill and Sandridge Elementary schools for the week of July 21:

Lunch

Monday: Beef taco, corn, fiesta black beans, Mandarin oranges and applesauce.

Tuesday: Oven roasted chicken with biscuit, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, berry cup and raisins.

Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, seasoned broccoli, mixed vegetables, pears and applesauce.

Thursday: Pizza, sweet potato casserole, grape tomatoes, berry cup and fresh fruit.

Friday: No meal served.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The summer free meals served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of July 21:

Lunch

Monday: Chicken and waffles, broccoli, baby carrots and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Beef tacos, mixed vegetables, kidney beans and mixed berry cup.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, corn, broccoli and peaches.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, tater tots, mixed berry cup and applesauce.

Friday: Pepperoni/cheese pizza, romaine/spinach salad, mixed vegetables, pears and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.