Alamance-Burlington Board of Education fully supports delaying changes for one year

Raleigh’s State Health Plan standoff could affect Alamance County teachers come January.

Last October, State Treasurer Dale Folwell decided to cut reimbursement rates for healthcare providers accepting the State Health Plan by tying them to Medicare reimbursement rates. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the state treasurer has the authority to do this.

At the Board of Education work session Monday, July 15, ABSS Chief Finance Officer Jeremy Teetor told board members Cone Health has decided its hospitals — including Alamance Regional Medical Center — will treat the SHP as “out of network” if these changes go into effect Jan. 1.

“We’ve got some major healthcare providers in North Carolina that are declining to participate because they would lose money,” Teetor explained. “In the Winston-Salem Journal, Cone Health [said] they would lose $26 million in revenue because of [the reimbursement rates]. The UNC System is declining to participate. Wake Forest Baptist Medical is declining to participate, so we’ve got some very major providers in our area here [that are declining it]. And this would have a very big impact for Guilford County Schools as well.”

In April, the N.C. House passed a bipartisan bill to delay the change for one year, giving healthcare providers time to reach a compromise with Folwell. The Senate has yet to acknowledge the bill. Teetor said the Senate plans to “ride it out” and let the changes go into effect.

“It’s always the Senate,” board member Pam Thompson said.

According to Teetor, Senate leader Phil Berger “feels like the healthcare industry needs to be reined in,” which is part of the reason he isn’t taking action.

“It’s almost like we’re in a staring contest to see who blinks first,” Teetor said.

“And they want to do this on the backs of state employees and retirees,” board member Wayne Beam replied.

As of May, 2,479 ABSS employees were enrolled in the state health plan. Of that total, 724 are carrying spouses or dependent children.

“We’re trying to communicate as much as we can with staff because open enrollment for the State Health Plan kicks off on Oct. 1, and that will be here before we know it,” Teetor said. “We want them to have as much information as they can have as it develops. Cone Health’s suggestion, which is not feasible, was ‘Just get your spouse to carry you.’ Well, we have some households where both spouses are state employees and some people are single, divorced, widowed.”

The board’s initial plan was to write a resolution expressing support for delaying the changes by one year, but Patsy Simpson suggested they also meet with Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Burlington.

Superintendent Bruce Benson agreed it could help.

“I think it would be appropriate to send of a letter of concern right away that could be signed by the chair. We’ll bring a resolution for the board to adopt at the next meeting, and we will schedule a visit” with Gunn, he said. “What we’re simply advocating for is some delay so that we can end up in a more positive position, whether that’s to do with leaders in healthcare looking differently at what the treasurer is proposing, or whatever. We don’t want our folks to incur the additional out-of-pocket costs, which it looks like they currently will.”

