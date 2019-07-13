SAT., JULY 13

"Five Guys Named Moe": By Opera House Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. July 13 and 3 p.m. July 14 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. His woman left him, he’s broke, and it’s almost 5 o’clock in the morning; Nomax slumps in his chair, drowning his misery. Suddenly, the greatest band around – Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, Little Moe, and No Moe – appear to deliver the lessons Nomax needs, lessons in the mysteries of life and love. For the next two hours, they cajole, wheedle, comfort, and jazz him – and delight the audience – with the classic songs of Louis Jordan, the King of the Jukebox. Featuring 20 of his greatest up-tempo, sing-along musical sensations, including “Saturday Night Fish Fry”, “Let the Good Times Roll”, “Caldonia”, “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying”, and “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” Tickets $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Hooked on Arts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on UNCW's Kenan lawn. A family-friendly performance by Mr. Mark at 11 a.m.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Opera wilmington Behind the Scenese, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. UNCW's Mainstage Theater. Free.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Presents "Footprints," 7:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW. "Footprints,' produced by the American Dance Festival in Durham will present three modern dance classics by groundbreaking choreographers. Performed by ADF dancers, Martha Graham’s Dark Meadow Suite, Merce Cunningham’s How to Pass, Kick, Fall and Run, and Paul Taylor’s Esplanade, are odes to movement in all its profound and varying forms. Tickets $20, $35, $50. The performance will be followed by a free Salsa Party in the UNCW Amphitheater in collaboration with Wilmington Latin Dance. Details: https://uncw.edu/arts/lumina/2019/dance-poetry-film19.html.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Salsa Party with Wilmington Latin Dance, 9 p.m. at UNCW Amphitheater. Free.

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 580 River Road, SE, Belville. 910-371-2456.

Battleship 101: 10 a.m.-3 .m. Free with Battleship admission. Friendly, knowledgeable volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, type on vintage typewriters and more. Participants can bring their cameras.

Carolina Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m-1 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lake. Fresh and local fruits and vegetables, dairy products, wines, meats, baked goods, natural soaps, artists, crafters. Live music. Pet friendly.

Riverfront Farmers Market: 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at Dock Street, between Front Street and Second Street, downtown Wilmington. Rain or shine.

Wilmington Farmers Market at Tidal Creek: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of Tidal Creek, 5329 Oleander Drive. 910-799-2667.

Shallotte Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte. Rain or shine. Fresh local produce, arts & crafts , and more. Also local musicians will be performing.

