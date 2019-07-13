SPECIAL PROGRAMS



Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 400 Campbell Avenue. Ushers Day is July 14 at 10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church: 195 W. David Parnell St., Parkton. Floral Club Anniversary is July 14 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Katrina Gamble will speak.

Snow Hill A.M.E. Zion Church: 420 Snow Hill Road. The Deaconess Board's annual Shoe Size Rally is July 14 at 3 p.m. For information, call 425-1835.

Solid Rock Baptist Church: 5464 Muscat Road, Hope Mills. The 30th church anniversary celebration is July 21 at 3 p.m. Pastor Jamale Johnson, of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.

Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance: North View Plaza, 5329 Ramsey St. Young adult conference is July 24-26 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Pastor Justin Coleman of New Jersey.

Restoration Missionary Baptist Church: 2107 Clinton Road. An anniversary celebration for Pastor Perry Irby is July 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins of Parkton will speak.

MUSIC



Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church: 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. The Super Sunday Nights series of weekly gospel sings continues July 14 at 6 p.m. with King's Messengers.

First Presbyterian Church: 102 Ann St. Strong and Courageous, a music camp for PreK3 through fifth grade, is July 15-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Participants will perform during the July 21 11 a.m. worship service. Register at firstprez.com.

Rockfish Church of God: 7869 Rockfish Road, Raeford. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition, His Voice Quartet, and Port City Quartet is July 20 at 6 p.m. Admission is free, a love offering will be received.

Pittman Grove Baptist Church: 4921 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition is July 21 at 11 a.m. A love offering will be received.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church: 817 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls. A Singing Union is July 21 at 3 p.m.

Harvest Baptist Church: 5504 McPhail St., Hope Mills. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition is July 21 at 6 p.m. A love offering will be received.

Stedman Baptist Church: 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition along with Jordan's Bridge Quartet is July 27 at 6 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering will be received.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Crossroads Community Church: 780 Bibey Road, Carthage. July 16-19, 7 p.m. Fun, crafts and games for all ages; snacks nightly, hot dogs on July 19. 910-949-3971

New Genesis First Start Ministries: 1315 S. Reilly Road. July 17-19, 6-8 p.m. Theme is "Be A Steward for God ... Managing What Belongs to God." For all ages. Contact Pastor Calvin Brewington at 910-263-0440.

FOOD, FUNDRAISERS, FESTIVALS

Masjid Al Madina: 196 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford, and Food Pantry of Raeford, distributes food at 10 a.m. each second Saturday of the month. For information,call or text 651-983-3903.

Sunnyside Presbyterian Church: 3997 Sunnyside School Road. The church food pantry distributes food from 5-7 p.m. each first and third Wednesday in the church classroom.



Second Chance Ministries Deliverance Center: 1028 Pamalee Drive. A benefit program to help those with unfavorable pasts get a second chance in life is July 21 at 4 p.m. Special guests are Sistas, Forgiven Favor, Lequita White and Ernest Lewis.

Village Presbyterian Church: 5303 Spruce Drive. The food pantry is open July 25, 2:30-4 p.m. Bring a bag or container. Monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcome. 910-425-4451



Deliverance Temple Word of Faith Christian Center: 5321 Raeford Road. Deliverance Temple is the host site for a Second Chance Ministries barbecue or chicken plate sale on July 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Plates are $8. Delivery available for orders of five or more plates. 910-580-8868 or 910-580-1529

Lebanon Baptist Church: 3329 Beard Road, Eastover. A comedy dinner theatre, “A Cricket County Cabin Makeover,” is presented Aug. 1-3 at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating only, $20. For tickets call 910-483-1988, e-mail drama@lebanonbaptist.net or register online at lebanonbaptist.net.

Falling Run Missionary Baptist Church: 2852 Cedar Creek Road. The church, along with Cumberland County Council on Older Adults, serves hot meals daily, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-noon. Cumberland County residents age 60 or older are eligible. Transportation is available. Call 910-483-3822 to find out more.

Family Fellowship Worship Center: 1014 Danbury Road. Shepherd's Bread Ministry distributes food every Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers are needed. 910-482-4022

MEETINGS



Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship: Saturday, 7-9 a.m., at K&W Restaurant, Bordeaux Center. 910-425-3041

Peace Presbyterian Church: 3203 Ramsey St. Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Saturday at 7 p.m.

Evans Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church: 301 N. Cool Spring St. Due to storm damage, the knit and crochet class meets each Monday from 10 a.m to noon at the Blue Street Senior Center, 739 Blue St. For all skill levels; beginners welcome for learning, fellowship and refreshments. 910-483-5717

Fayetteville Area Habitat Team: July 18, 12:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in the activity room. The Habitat team invites local clergy and the community to learn the many ways to engage through volunteerism, fundraising, and advocacy. Interested attendees may RSVP to anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org.

Overhills Community Church: 948 Overhills Road, Linden. Celebrate Recovery group meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. for fellowship, coffee and snacks. Nursery provided. 910-977-8991 or 910-893-3012

Caesarea Worship Center: 726 Ramsey St. Community Bible Study meets Fridays at noon. Lunch is served.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church: 1160 Red Hill Road, Cameron. A community Bible study is held each first, second and third Wednesday at noon. A light lunch is served. All are welcome. redhilmbc.org

Snyder Memorial Baptist Church: 701 Westmont Drive. Fairy Godmothers of Fayetteville meets second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon to knit, crochet and sew items for premature babies at Cape Fear Valley and Womack Army medical centers. The group also supports local nursing homes, cancer centers and hospices with a variety of items. New members welcome. 910-624-0232 or 910-423-4074

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance: North View Plaza, 5329 Ramsey St. Drive-through prayer is each Wednesday and Friday at noon. Come as you are for a quick word of prayer. Cars, bikes and pedestrians welcome.



Drive-Through Prayer Ministry: Each Tuesday, 8-11 a.m., through Aug. 27 at Galilee United Methodist Church, 941 McGirt's Bridge Road, Laurinburg. Come as you are for a quick word of prayer; cars, bikes and pedestrians welcome.

