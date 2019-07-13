American Legion Post 68, Leland

LELAND -- The American Legion Post 68, Leland, will hold its monthly meeting on July 18 at the Magnolia Greens Golf Course located at 1800 Tommy Jacobs Drive. A meet-and-greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. The general meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the banquet building next to Blossoms restaurant.

Members of the Post 68 Chapter of the American Legion Riders will meet at 5 p.m. in the Blossoms banquet building. All Legion Riders are welcome to attend.

The speaker will be Ray Charfauros, director of Veteran Services Cape Fear Community College and Marine Corps Veteran, who will discuss programs at the college for active duty service members, veterans, reservists, and National Guard members, as well as military/veteran family members.

All veterans are welcome to attend the meeting. Attendees wishing to have dinner at Blossoms Restaurant prior to the meeting, should arrive no later than 4:45 p.m.

Any veteran in need of a ride, can call Richard Fry at 910-769-8961.

Association of Naval Aviation

WILMINGTON -- The Seahawk Squadron of the Association of Naval Aviation will meet for its monthly luncheon at noon July 18 at Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant, 5035 Market St. Anyone with an interest in naval aviation is welcome to attend.

The speaker will be Benjamin R. David, district attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties, NC Prosecutorial District 6.

Exchange Club of Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON -- The Exchange Club of Lower Cape Fear is hosting a book signing for Felice Van Eron’s book, "Yankee Doodle Southern Belle" at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at McAlister’s Deli at 740 S. College Road. Help the club celebrate their 31st anniversary and find out what they all about and how they help the community.

To reserve you spot, call 910-232-4646.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon July 17 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd.

The speakers will be Lauren Rogers and Neisha Holly from the New Hanover County Health Department. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

NSDAR's officers elected

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Brunswick Town Chapter, recently elected new officers for the years 2019-2021.

They are Pat Gooding, Regent; Martha Koletar, Vice-Regent; Judi Holden, Chaplain; Lynn Deen, Recording and Corresponding Secretary; Jane Johnson, Registrar; Stacy Brown; Treasurer; Dana Marjernik, Historian; and Diane Price, Librarian.

Senior Men's Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet at 10 a.m. July 19 at the Cameron Art Museum, 3201 S. 17th St. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m.

Joe Benson, Mayor of Carolina Beach, will present a program on "USAF Special Operations,The Air Commando." All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70.

For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

Sea Notes Choral Society 2019 scholarship winners

BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- The Sea Notes Choral Society’s annual scholarship program presents $1,000 to a deserving high school senior. Funding is made possible through the support of sponsors and friends. This year the Society awarded two scholarships.

The winners for 2019 are National Honor Society inductees Alyssa Creech of South Brunswick High School, and Andrea Dutton of West Brunswick High School.

Alyssa will be attending Appalachia State, and intends to major in music education. She has studied clarinet, bassoon, euphonium, and participated in multiple band activities both in school and the county.

Andrea will also be attending Appalachia State, with a focus on theater arts education. She has studied piano and violin, participated in theater, chorus, band, and jazz band.

Vietnam Veterans of America events

SOUTHEASTERN, NC -- Chapter 885 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, will be holding a fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13 at the Harris Teeter store located at 2021 Olde Regent Way, Leland (Waterford). Also another fundraiser will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20 at the Harris Teeter in Lumina Commons located at 1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington. The public can purchase memorabilia and get acquainted with Chapter members. All proceeds are used for the needs of Veterans and their families.

Also Chapter 885 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, in conjunction with The American Honor Guard of NC, is bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Wilmington, July 26-July 29. The Wall will be open 24 hours a day and will be located at the Mayfaire Town Center, 1055 International Drive. An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. July 26 with the closing ceremony at 8 a.m. July 29.

The Veteran Service Agents are available 9 a.m-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to assist all Veterans or their families with questions and concerns.

The counseling services offered by the Jacksonville Vet Center have been meeting every Monday at 10 am. and 1 p.m. These sessions are completely free-of-charge and are open to all veterans, active duty military, and their families. Although many sessions are related to PTSD, all other interpersonal and family issues are also topics for discussion.

The Chapter is located at 801 Princess St., Wilmington.

