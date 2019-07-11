OPENING TODAY

'Separate Beds' comes to Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse cools off this summer with Separate Beds, a playful, romantic comedy. This entertaining yet emotional story focuses on a decades-old marriage facing the unknown: an empty nest. Setting sail on a cruise to shake things up, two longtime spouses meet another couple who seems to have it all - romance, excitement, and spontaneity. But is the grass actually greener on the other side? Find out in this heartwarming and hilarious voyage of rediscovery.

"Separate Beds" guarantees an evening of love and laughter at Flat Rock Playhouse, running today through July 20. Audiences can expect a stunning cast and artistic team, bringing the characters and sitcom-esque comedy to life, including Flat Rock Playhouse favorite, Scott Treadway, who leads the charge as the play’s director. Treadway notes that the play’s cast of characters are primed for these performances in particular. “We have stocked this comedy with four of the Playhouse's greatest comic veterans,” he said. “Should we make it out of rehearsals intact, I think we're in for a wild and crazy ride.”

Featuring a charming script by award-winning, female playwright, M.J. Cruise, "Separate Beds" is receiving the classic Flat Rock Playhouse production treatment as well. Sandra Lopez is completing her second year at Flat Rock Playhouse as Assistant Scenic Designer and explained that the set seamlessly combines the physical and emotional experience of being lost at sea.

Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m . Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.

FRIDAY

WestSound celebrates Music on Main

The weekly Music on Main Street concert on Friday will feature the Asheville-based band WestSound. This four-person band plays a mix of Motown, Blues, Country, R&B, plus the best of the ’60’s.

The Classic Car Cruise-In will showcase a variety of vintage and antique automobiles. The car show is located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic. To participate in the car show with your classic car, the cost is $10. For more information about the car shows call (828) 702-0448.

Bring a chair and enjoy an evening of live music from 7-9 p.m. The audience seating area opens after 5:30 p.m., early admission is prohibited. Admission is free. Alcoholic beverages, backpacks, or coolers are prohibited.

Please leave your pets comfortably at home. A Hendersonville City ordinance allows event organizers to exclude animals from the event space for the health, safety and welfare of the community, dogs, patrons, and vendors and their products.

The concert series is held every Friday evening through Aug. 23 at the Visitor Center, located at 201 South Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be postponed until 8 p.m. If the weather does not improve by 8pm the performance will be cancelled.

SATURDAY

'An Improper Royal Tea Murder' at The Center

Saturday at 2 p.m., the Center for Art and Inspiration will hold a dinner mystery theater performance of "An Improper Royal Tea Murder"

This year an Uninvited guest has eluded Palace Security, and the arrival is causing panic! As the mystery unravels, we find the Royals worried about the intruder and the staff with something much more important on their minds! Murder…and the guests solve the crime.

If you choose… "gentlemen wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dress, usually with hats or fascinators."

Tickets include interactive murder mystery theatre plus a Compleat Royal Tea with Sandwiches, Scones with Jam, Clotted Cream and Lemon Curd, Assorted Desserts and, of course, our Very Proper Tea with A Southern Cup Fine Teas.

Tickets are $46. Group prices available for groups of eight or more. For group sales, please call the box office at 828-697-8547.

Table seating is assigned iin advance. Individual reservations wishing to sit with other attendees must list party members online prior to event.

The show is not appropriate for children under 13.

SUNDAY

Cole takes stage as Mark Twain

Come and spend the afternoon with Marvin Cole, a professional Chautauqua storyteller as Mark Twain on an imaginary river boat ride down the Mississippi River on Sunday at The Center for Art and Inspiration. The performance will feature live Dixieland Jazz music by the Joel Helfand Band.

Cole has been impersonating Mark Twain and interpreting his writings for 40 years in more than 20 states and the paddlewheel river boats on the Mississippi, Ohio and Sacramento Rivers. Born in Western North Carolina he attended Western Carolina University and Indiana University and has worked at colleges in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Pakistan and Afganistan. He retired in 1994 after 13 years as President of Dekalb College in Atlanta.

To reserve a seat for this series, purchase tickets online or call the box office at 828-697-8547.

SUNDAY

Sign up for backyard stroll

Stroll through a private in-town garden which features both -- relaxing shade under large hemlocks, dogwoods, pines, and maple trees and sunny clusters of color and frivolity. See how it’s done on Sunday, July 14, with garden tours that will begin at 2 p.m., guided by the garden’s owner. Space is limited for the 90-minute event. Reservations must be made by Friday, July 12, by phoning Judy Frank at 828-713-6807. Details will be provided. The walk is open to the public at no charge, sponsored by Hendersonville Tree Board.

Attendees will see the plantings that do well in shade, learn how color and whimsical surprises can be provided even under large, mature trees, and hear from the gardener how a beautiful retreat can be created in an urban corner of Hendersonville. A place where dogs, cats, fish, birds, people, and pollinators can co-exist.

A certified Backyard Wildlife Habitat, this garden and its owner have twice won city landscaping awards. The property is just under an acre in size.

“Everyone will have to take it as it is,” according to the owner. “We have unpredictable weather nowadays, so I do not know what condition the yard will be in. We may have drought or tons of rain or perfect conditions! But I’ll share stories of what worked and what didn’t, and folks can see well-established shade plants in their habitat.”

Hendersonville Tree Board is commissioned by the City of Hendersonville to provide advice on the selection and care of trees and shrubs in public places and for property owners. The Tree Board also educates residents on the economic and aesthetic benefits of trees and shrubs for community health and beauty. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hendersonville as a Tree City USA for 26 years because of its high level of tree care. In 2018 the N.C. Forest Service recognized the city as Tree City of the Year in North Carolina. The municipality has been a designated Bee City USA since 2015.

Phone Tree Board member Judy Frank at 828-713-6807 by Friday, July 12, to make a reservation. To learn more about Hendersonville Tree Board and its projects, visit the webpage at www.hendersonvillenc.gov/tree-board.