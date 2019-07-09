ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Demaraus Jumale McNeair, 27, of 801 Eleanor Drive, was charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor child abuse, no bond, July 25.

• James Tyler Locklear, 27, of 263 Trading Ford Way, Linwood, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, July 18.

• Thomas Westly Mason II, 31, of 190 Hannersville Road, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, misdemeanor possession of stolen vehicle, no bond, July 22.

• Oliver Gwendell Bailey, 50, homeless, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Aug. 5.

• Tony Dan Goss Jr., 61, of 234 Broad ST., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, July 22.

• John Dominque Sturdivant, 25, of Cameron, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property, $20,000 secured bond, Aug. 12.

• Benjamin Sanchez White, 29, homeless, was charged with habitual larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny, $2,500 secured bond, July 25.

• Megan Brooke Clouse, 24, of 247 Nascar Fan Alley, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container in the passenger area, $5,000 secured bond, Aug. 22.

• Ryan Albright, 20, of 62 Meadowdale Drive, Denton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $500 secured bond, Aug. 12.

• William Everette Little Jr., 41, of 1601 New Jersey Church Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Aug. 12.

• Amanda Lynn Troutman, 34, of 241 Sydeney Ellis Drive, Linwood, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, $1,500 secured bond, Aug. 1.