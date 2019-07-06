When you think you’re raising your children up the right way, and after they've grown up, graduated from school and have earned a college degree, you say to yourself, I think I’ve done a pretty good job. You have to say I’ve done the best that I could do. Then it seems like, out of the blue, you realize their life is not going as smooth as you had prayed it would. “What did I do wrong God, what in the world did I do wrong?”

I think about what I must have put my mother through as I was growing up. I know I did some things I shouldn’t have done and I regret doing some of those mischievous things that I knew that was wrong. My mother was hard on me, but as I grew up I understand why she was so strict. I didn’t like it because I thought she was just being mean. Now as my children have grown up, I understand that my mother was not a mean person but she cared and she loved me very much. There were many times when I was a very stubborn person and wanted to have my own way. My mother tried to teach me the best way she could, if you know what I mean and it didn’t hurt. I think it hurt me more mentally than physically because morally I knew what my mother was going through as she tried to raise three young children on her own.

I taught my children what was taught to me. I was taught the right from the wrong. I knew what was right and I knew what was wrong but I would have the audacity to try to deceive my mother to see if I could get away with anything I shouldn’t be doing because I felt like my older brothers did anything they wanted and got away with it. Maybe I was a little jealous, but I grew up without a father. Maybe I felt empty inside because they were able to share our father’s love for a few years and I didn’t have any years with my father. I couldn’t blame it on my mother because it was not her fault that he was killed in a car accident. I suppose the majority of children have put their parents through this mental challenge that they think they can conquer the world they live in by believing they have the authority to be in control of themselves.

God knows your heart. He is the one who created it.

I gave my children decent clothes (clothes that I could afford to buy for them). We bought them toys they would ask for, for Christmas and birthdays. We got them involved with school activities. One of our sons was a little jealous of his sister because he felt she was getting more attention than he was. He didn’t realize with her being the only girl, there was a different kind of attention that she needed.

God knows your heart. I thought I struck out on how to rear my children at that time. We are living in a cold and calculated world.

When we accelerate beyond understanding, we can’t even keep up with ourselves. We are going at a speed that when we put on brakes, our brake pedal hisses to the realization that it needs to stop.

Stop now! Slow down and take a breather. Even though you think you're making the right decision, if there is one little click in your mind; one little doubt telling you to slow down and think it over; that’s what you need to do because God knows your heart.

I think about the past sometimes, the hardship and the good memories. And I think about what is going on in my life right now. I am still having hardship, but I greet myself with a more positive thinking. One thing I can honestly say, I feel good about myself now. Maybe it’s because of some of the hardship I had to go through to appreciate who I am. I know a lot of parents may tell themselves they don’t want their children to go through what we went through when we were children. No, we don’t want them to go through some of the things we went through, but we want them to grow up in knowledge and to mature wisely, with a sense of peace in their hearts and feeling loved.

God created us from one DNA. Isn’t it ironic that some of our children do not even know about that one DNA? As a matter of fact, some adults don’t even know either. If we would accept God’s love and let it gravitate to the fullest, we will know God knows our heart better than we know our own heart.

Nancy Evans-Gaddy is a previous contributor to The Readers Write.