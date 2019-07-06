School Supplies Drive: The Cumberland County Register of Deeds office is collecting school supplies to fill backpacks for homeless children. Donated items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in Room 114 of the Cumberland County Courthouse, 117 Dick St. The deadline to drop off items is Aug. 1. 910-678-7775

Summer Nutrition Programs: Students who are age 18 and younger can eat lunch for free through Aug. 2 at designated locations. To find a location go to cn.ccs.k12.nc.us, text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 866-348-6479.

Fans for Seniors: Cumberland County Council on Older Adults has fans for senior citizens who are at least 60 years old and live in Cumberland County. Call 910-484-0111 to request a fan. Fans can be picked up Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Delivery is not available.

4-H Youth Development Program: Cumberland County Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development program is holding Summer Fun programs for ages 5–19 through August. Registration must be made online at cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu.

Take Charge of Diabetes: Seven-week program offered to adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes; weekly classes offered on Mondays beginning July 8, or Thursdays beginning July 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Better Health, 1422 Bragg Blvd. Pre-register at 910-483-7534 or betterhealthcc.org

Cape Fear Coin Club: Second and fourth Tuesday, 7 p.m., Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. For anyone interested in collecting coins. 910-322-3100

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Gathering at Given: July 11, 3:30 p.m., Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Chef and baker Leslie Philip shares some of her favorite summer recipes. No evening program. 910-295-6022

Apollo 11 Anniversary: July 11, 7-9 p.m., Cape Fear Botanical Garden. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. Observe the moon through a telescope, weather permitting; hear a presentation by Johnny Horne. 910-486-0221

Strike at the Wind: July 11-13, 8 p.m., Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, 638 Terry Sanford Road, Maxton. The outdoor drama returns to its roots. Tickets are $5, available at Givens Performing Arts Center box office, UNC-Pembroke. 910-521-6361

Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. The Fayetteville chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road. For information, call Thomas Carpenter at 910-868-5003, ext. 11 or email tom.carpenter@projecthealingwaters.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: July 13, 7 p.m., Crown Theatre. The legendary orchestra performs timeless classics. crowncomplexnc.com

Lafayette Doll & Toy Club: July 15, 10 a.m., Community Room, 310 Green St. 910-916-8532

Fayetteville/Cumberland Area Meeting for People With Disabilities: Meets 6-8 p.m., July 17, Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. Call Sharon Collins, 910-670-4176

Tokay Rocker-Thon: July 18, 8-11 a.m., Smith Recreation Center. Fundraiser for Cumberland County Rape Crisis Center features three hours of aerobic dancing. Refreshments and door prizes provided by sponsoring agencies. For information, call Tokay Recreation Center, 910-433-1414.

Drop Back in School: July 18, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Alger B. Wilkins High School. Cumberland County Schools welcomes high school drop outs interested in returning to school to meet with school counselors and social workers to learn about opportunities and support services. 910-678-2433

An Evening with General Cornwallis: July 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pinehurst Country Club. A benefit dinner and lecture to raise money for the House in the Horseshoe state historical site. For information and tickets, call 910-315-2152.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Designing Station: The nonprofit furniture bank serving Cumberland and Robeson counties is in need of new and gently used household furnishings including beds and frames of all sizes, pots, pans, dishes, curtains, lamps, rugs, irons and ironing boards as well as monetary donations. They do not accept damaged or stained items, used mattresses, pillows and cribs, toys, books and older televisions. For information, call 910-321-2814 or go to designing station.org.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers are needed to assist with construction and Habitat ReStore operations. Visit fayettevillenchabitat.org and click on "VOLUNTEER" to sign up for events or contact anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. For more information, contact 910-483-0952.

Given Outpost/Book Shop: The Given Outpost/Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, in historic downtown Pinehurst, is available for evening rentals. The beautifully restored building is perfect for meetings, parties or gatherings. Visit giventufts.org/outpost-event-rentals or contact Lisa Richman at 910-585-4820 or lisa@giventufts.com. The book shop also accepts gently used books. Donations may be tax deductible; receipts given.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Carolann Murray at cmurray@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944.

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

