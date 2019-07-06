1. School supply drive: The Register of Deeds Office is holding its annual school supply drive for homeless Cumberland County school children through Aug. 1. Individuals, businesses, groups and churches are asked to donate. Donations of pencils, pens, notebooks, rulers, composition books, folders, notebook paper, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks and crayons are among the items needed. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Register of Deeds Office, Room 114 of the Cumberland County Courthouse, 117 Dick St.

2. Save Our Sandhills: The Lost Colony Eleanor Dare Stone will be the topic of discussion at the July 25 Save Our Sandhills meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Southern Pines Civic Club. The public is invited. For more information, call 910-281-5272. The Eleanor Dare Stone is a large stone found in 1937 protruding from the mud in the Chowan River that had strange writing carved into it. Some professors who studied the stone believe it contained a letter from Eleanor Dare to her father, with a detailed account of what happened to the inhabitants of The Lost Colony. There are still questions as to whether it is an artifact or a hoax.

3. "Strike at the Wind!'': The outdoor drama is returning to the Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee tribe cultural center July 11-13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the Givens Performing Arts Center box office at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke or online at uncp.edu/resources/givens-performing-arts-center. The only tickets remaining are for the July 11 show.

