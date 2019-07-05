SHALLOTTE -- The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will provide a one-day boating course that satisfies all state requirements. The class is open to the public and will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13 at the Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services, Headquarters-Emergency Training Center, 40 Naber Drive.

Any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 hp or greater on North Carolina waters. Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.

The course fee is $35 per person or $30 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, or PayPal on the Flotilla’s website. To register, contact Dawn Smith at BoatingSafely@ec.rr.com, or visit www.Flotilla10-05.org and click on Boating Courses > About Boating Safely.

Individuals who successfully complete the USCG Auxiliary “About Boating Safely” (ABS) course and exam are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.

Taught by certified USCG Auxiliary instructors, the USCG ABS course applies to all recreational watercraft including powerboats, PWCs, sailboats and paddle craft.

The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.