Catholic

Mass

All American Chapel

Sat. 5 p.m.

Sun. 9 a.m., with Children’s Liturgy

Sun. 5 p.m.

WAMC Chapel

Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Pope Chapel

Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Sun. 1:30 p.m. (Spanish/English)

Mon. through Fri. noon

Rosary

Mon. through Fri. 12:30 p.m., Pope Chapel

Eucharistic Adoration

Wed. 11:30 a.m. to noon

Fri. 12:30 to 3 p.m., Pope Chapel

Reconciliation

40 minutes prior to every Mass and by appointment with susan.l.kroll.ctr@mail.mil

Catholic Education

Sun. 10:45 a.m. Faith Formation, Adult Bible Study Bowley School*

Tues. 6:30 p.m. Bible Study

Thurs. 6:30 p.m. Rite of Catholic Initiation for Adults (Pope Chapel)

Fri. 6:30 p.m. Theology on Tap (monthly at various locations. Contact susan.l.kroll.ctr@mail.mil for information)

Catholic Women of the Chapel

Thurs. 9 a.m., All American Chapel**

Protestant

Worship Services

All American Chapel

Sun. 10 a.m. Sunday School*

Sun. 11 a.m. Worship Service**

Airborne Artillery Chapel

Sun. 10 a.m. Bible Study

Sun. 11 a.m. Worship Service**

Wed. 6 p.m. Bible Study

Chapel Next

Division Memorial Chapel

Sun. 11 a.m. Worship Service**

Outdoor Life, Smith Lake MWR Park (outside)

Sun. 10 a.m. Outdoor Church (June to November)

JFK Chapel

Sun. 8:30 a.m. Holy Trinity Anglican Worship Service

Sun. 10:30 a.m. Worship Service

Wed. 11:45 a.m. Chapel Ancient (Liturgical)

Tues. noon Bible Study

Wed. 11:45 a.m. Healing Prayer Service with Communion (Liturgical)

Linden Oaks Fellowship

Sun. 10 a.m.,

Clubhouse **

Pope Chapel (merged with Main Post Chapel, June to December)

Sun. 9:30 a.m. Worship Service **

Wed. 5 p.m. Bible Study

Wood Memorial Chapel Gospel Congregation

Sun. 11 a.m. Gospel Service**

Tues. 7 p.m. Bible Study

Tues. 7:30 p.m. Youth Group

WAMC (Chapel located on 3rd floor)

Sun. 9 a.m. Worship

Tues. 11:30 a.m. Bible Study

Thurs. 11:30 a.m. Bible Study

Protestant Women

of the Chapel

Tues. 9:30 a.m., All American Chapel* **

Tues. noon, 9th floor of SSC*

Tues. 7 p.m., All American Chapel*

Wed. 9 a.m., Linden Oaks

Clubhouse***

Wed. noon, WAMC Chapel* (3rd floor)

Thurs. noon, Main Post Chapel Annex*

Thurs. noon, Wood Memorial Chapel

Youth of the Chapel

Sun. 3 p.m. middle/high school, Division Memorial *(Catholic)

Sun. 6:30 p.m. middle/high school, Division Memorial Chapel (Protestant)

Protestant Religious Education Program

Sun. 6:15 p.m. Postwide Family Program, Airborne Artillery Chapel*

Tues. 2:45 p.m. Good News Club, Bowley Elementary*

Tues. 6:30 p.m. Navigator Bible Study, JFK Chapel

Tues. 6:30 p.m. LDS Study, All American Chapel

Tues. 6:30 p.m. Navigator Bible Study, Airborne Artillery Chapel

Wed. 9 a.m. Women’s Bible Study, All American Chapel (Spanish)

Thurs. 3 p.m. Good News Club, Shughart Elementary*

Fri. 7 p.m. Men’s Bible Study, All American Chapel (Spanish)

Jewish Services

Fri. 6:30 p.m. Friday Night Shabbat, Watters Family Life Center

Buddhist

Sat. 1 p.m., Pope Chapel (3rd Sat. each month)

Islamic

Pope Chapel Annex

Fri. 12:15 p.m. Jumah Prayer

Fri. 1:15 p.m. Jumah Prayer

Sun. 6 a.m. Islamic Study (2nd and 4th Sundays of the month)



Wiccan

Thurs. 7 p.m. Open Circle, Watters Family Life Center

For more information, visit www.bragg.army.mil/ index.php/about/garrison/ religious-services

Legend

* Indicated study groups are scheduled to complement school year.

** Children’s church/watch-care provided