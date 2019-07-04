Fort Bragg’s 50th Annual Fourth of July Celebration is approaching! To help prepare those who want to attend the event, the Paraglide is providing information about parking, closed streets, prohibited items and approved bags.

3 Doors Down is the headliner for the celebration, with special appearances from The Fifth and the 82nd All-American Rock Band. Families can enjoy a parachute demonstration and kids can go spend the afternoon in Kiddie Land.

The grand finale of the evening will be the fireworks display at 9:45.

Pets, glass bottles and barbecue grills are not allowed. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early due to heavy traffic flow. This event is free and open to the public, however, non DOD ID card holders will not be able to access post before noon on July 4.

For up-to-date information, visit bragg.armymwr.com/calendar/event/50th-annual-4th-july-celebration/

3097360/23521.