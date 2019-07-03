WILMINGTON – The Girls’ Choir of Wilmington will hold auditions for new members (girls ages 9 and older) at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the First Baptist Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. No prepared music selection is necessary.

Interested singers can fill out the form online at http://www.girlschoirofwilmington.org/.

The Girls’ Choir of Wilmington is a community organization with about 70 girls ranging in age from 9 to 18. The choir performs a variety of classical, folk, sacred, secular and popular music, developing musicianship, self-discipline, and teamwork. It is also dedicated to serving the larger community through its activities and concerts.

