Matt Powell was a complete relief for Spartanburg on Monday.

Normally a closer, Powell pitched all five innings for Spartanburg in the second game of a doubleheader sweep over Inman at Duncan Park.

Spartanburg, a 9-3 winner in the second game, finished third in League VI to clinch home-field advantage in the best-of-three first round of the American Legion baseball playoffs next week against Inman (8-8), starting on Monday.

“That’s a good feeling,” Powell said. “It’s the first time I’ve pitched that long in a long time. I usually just come in and close. I was locating my fastball well and getting great play from our defense.”

Three games in four days last week took a toll on Spartanburg’s pitching.

“We needed somebody to step up,” Spartanburg head coach Blake Burress said. “He was effectively wild. It wasn’t clean and crisp, but to hold that team to two hits through four innings is what we needed.”

Through four innings, Powell (Dorman High) struck out four and allowed one run on two hits. Clay Cox’s 400-foot home run over the centerfield wall in the fifth was the only blemish, but with a runner on Powell struck out Inman’s cleanup hitter to end the game.

“We haven’t had that kind of pitching performance in a long time,” said Spartanburg’s Russell Parry (Dorman High), who has 10 RBIs in three games, including five in the first game of the doubleheader. “For him to come out and shut them down in a game that we needed for home field advantage was awesome. That was clutch for us. That’s going to give us some momentum heading into the playoffs.”

Three walks, a wild pitch and a Jordan Gilliam RBI single gave Spartanburg a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game. In the fourth inning, Post 28 batted around for six runs, getting RBIs form Parry, Hunter Pruitt, Dee Rice and Carter Peeler for a 9-1 lead.

Parry’s five RBIs and two strong innings by Trey Young led to a 10-7 victory in the first game.

“I’m feeling really good up there and relaxed,” Parry said. “It’s been fun hitting the ball.”

Spartanburg took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, then fell behind 6-5 in the third thanks to Davis Starnes’ bases-clearing double for Post 45.

But Parry’s 2-run triple and Carson Cox’s RBI double sparked 5-run bottom of the third for Post 28 to retake a 10-6 lead. Young got three Inman groundouts on six pitches to answer in a scoreless Inman fourth.

“That’s been the point in the season where it hasn’t gone our way,” Burress said, “and we haven’t found a way to battle through. Today we answered on offense, and more importantly answered on defense. That’s something that hasn’t been there the last two weeks.”

Parry was 2-for-3 and tripled twice to right center. The first scored two runs in a 4-run Spartanburg first inning. In the second, Parry added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

“They hit the ball well and played the best they’ve played against us all year,” Inman coach Steve Skinner said. “We’ve got to throw more strikes and get more hits. You throw strikes and good things will happen.”

Cox had two hits and scored three runs, and Gilliam was 3-for-3 for Spartanburg in Game 1. Starnes led Inman with three RBIs and Patrick Agle drove in two. Gaffney (10-5) is at Greer (11-4) tonight for first place.