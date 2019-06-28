To the editor: In my professional life in the private and public sectors, I dealt with maritime law, U.S. and foreign civil laws, the ICC and the Federal Acquisition Regulations among others. While I am not a lawyer I know enough to recognize that of the 10 ways Mueller posted that President Trump “could have” obstructed justice, he didn’t. As for the Mueller team, 13 of the 17 attorneys were registered Democrats, and until public revelations (surprise?) forced him to fire him, it included Peter Strzok.

Responding to Mr. Redmon’s (June 11), complaint about my June 7 letter that while he (who didn’t claim legal background) read the entire 400-plus pages of the Mueller Report, I didn’t, I could do no better than to note what Alan Dershowitz, indisputably respected expert Constitutional, legal scholar and (although a lifelong Liberal Democrat,) an honest lawyer, said, writing for The Hill: "Mueller takes the view an authorized act can be turned into a crime if it is improperly motivated. Mueller's view is extreme ... because it creates pure thought crimes. In any event neither Mueller nor Barr could find sufficient evidence of criminal motive to conclude that President Trump committed a crime."

Sounds like the argument I made, Mr. Redmon.

Dick Kranker, Hendersonville

Confusion is guaranteed

To the editor: The online survey for road projects did not include a map and so I have no idea where all of these projects are located. More confusion is guaranteed. Perhaps the DOT can take advantage of the empty storefronts in downtown Hendersonville by setting up displays of the projects and getting feedback this way?

I have served on many government committees including a major $120-million road project that included multiple roundabouts and public opinion is always lively when making changes. Most is fear-based and involving residents through the entire planning and construction of the project is the only way to accomplish goals that satisfy the public interest and residents.

Terrance Neal, Laurel Park

Leave prejudices at home

To the editor: Hendersonville City Council member Steve Caraker, who is running for a fourth term, recently opposed the mayor’s Pride Day proclamation because it supported a specific group: the LGBTQ citizens of Hendersonville. Contradicting himself, he then said he was “elected to serve everyone.”

Interestingly, way back on Aug. 6, 2015, Mayor Volk read a proclamation affirming the Charter for Compassion. This is a community based group that calls on all of us to practice the Golden Rule “in both public and private life.”

The proclamation reads in part: “The mayor of the city of Hendersonville and the Hendersonville City Council ... urge citizens, community organizations and government to work together to embrace and apply compassionate solutions and encourage service to meet the needs of our families, friends, neighbors, and community.”

It’s really all right, Councilman Caraker, if we don’t always see eye to eye with every group or organization in town, but we shouldn’t deny them their right of peaceful expression. An individual elected to a nonpartisan position like the City Council should know to leave his prejudices at home.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville