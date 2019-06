ASHEBORO — The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day with the FREE Church, an outreach ministry of Shekinah Glory Fellowship Center in Asheboro, on Thursday, July 4, from noon-4 p.m. at Memorial Park, 800 S. Church St., Asheboro.

An afternoon of food, fun and games, giveaways and great fellowship is planned. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 678-884-6655 or email contact@shekinahgloryfc.com.