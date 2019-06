The Verizon store at Deep River Crossing Shopping Center in Randleman celebrated a grand reopening at its new location beside Walmart earlier this month. The Randleman Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ribbon cutting. Pictured from left, are Terence Chambers, Alderman Gary Betts, Khan Sharyar, Randleman Mayor Bucky Jernigan, Kevin Cox, Shana Brown, John Christie, Alderman Nancy Henderson, Bridget Boger, Lucas Wright, Alex Christie and Randleman Chamber Director Jeff Freeman. (Contributed)