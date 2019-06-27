ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Caleb Roserio Levesque, 28, of 2018 Sullivan Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony failure to appear, $90,000 secured bond, July 8.

• Steven John Stoeckel, 55, of 707 Hyde St., was charged with breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, $10,000 secured bond, July 29.

• Jeffrey Layton Beckom, 28, of 4429 Denton Road, Thomasville, was charged with a felony domestic violence protective order violation, no bond, Aug. 10.

• Michael William Blackwell, 38, homeless, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony hit and run with injury, $10,000 secured bond, July 31.

• Steven Andrew Blackwell, 34, of 714 Joe Cecil Road, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of fentanyl, $15,000 secured bond, July 9.

• William Conrad Blankenship, 34, of 10921 N.C. Highway 8, was charged with possession of heroin, $2,000 secured bond, July 30.

• Dylan Holland, 27, of 208 Carlile Drive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $4,000 secured bond, July 29.

• Timothy Steven Sykes, 53, of 125 Avenue L, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Aug. 6.

• Christiana Lynn Rabb, 40, of 124 Cedar Grove Drive, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,500 secured bond, Aug. 20.