State’s jobless rate increases slightly

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from April’s revised rate, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The national rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent.

North Carolina’s May 2019 unemployment rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 14,161 over the month to 4,852,204 and increased 64,656 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 4,474 over the month to 206,902 and increased 8,975 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 1,100 to 4,559,500 in May. The major industries with the largest over-the-month increases were:

* Government at 2,300.

* Construction, 2,000.

* Financial Activities, 1,500.

* Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,500.

* Education & Health Services, 600.

* Information, 500.

Major industries experiencing decreases were:

* Professional & Business Services, 3,800.

* Leisure & Hospitality Services, 2,500.

* Manufacturing, 700.

* Other Services, 300.

Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

***

Liberty Food Lion offers pickup

LIBERTY — The Food Lion in Liberty is among the N.C. stores offering “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pickup service at multiple area locations.

The service began June 24.

The store is located at 434 W. Swannanoa Ave.

***

Financing agreement reached

WINSTON-SALEM — Sheffield Financial, a division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, and BRP US, Inc. (BRP), recently agreed to a multiyear financing services agreement, effective immediately.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to BRP customers across all 50 U.S. states to the BRP dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for Sea-Doo watercrafts, Can-Am all-terrain, side-by-side and on-road vehicles, Ski-Doo snowmobiles, Evinrude engines, Alumacraft boats, and Manitou pontoon boats.

Sheffield, founded in 1992, was acquired by BB&T in 1997.