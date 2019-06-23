SUN., JUNE 23

"42nd Street": Opera House Theatre Co. opens its summer season of musicals with this comedy, set in the 1930s and based on the famous film, about a young performer pursuing her Broadway dreams. Featuring such jazzy tunes as “We’re in the Money" and “Lullaby of Broadway." 3 p.m. at at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St. $27-$32, plus taxes and fees. 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

"Love's Labour's Lost": Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green presents its annual free Shakespearean production for the 27th consecutive summer. Zeb Mims directs the comedy "Love's Labours Lost," about four young men who promise each other they will forgo thoughts of love in favor of academic study. But when four young women show up, their plans are, shall we say, challenged. 8 p.m. Free, donations accepted. 910-399-2878 or http://www.capefearshakespeare.com/.

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 580 River Road, SE, Belville. 910-371-2456.

MON., JUNE 24

"The White Crow" at Cinematique of Wilmington: 7 p.m. June 24-26 and a 4 p.m. matinee on June 26 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. Rated R. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

UNCW Summer Concert Band: Directed by Dominic Talanca, 7:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW, 515 Wagoner Drive, Wilmington. Free.

Audubon Bird Walk: 9 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach (Public Access 43), Jack Parker Boulevard, Wrightsville Beach. Free. Audubon NC Wrightsville Beach Bird Stewards present a Bird Walk to view the nesting colony of Black Skimmers, Common Terns and American Oystercatchers. Stewards will have spotting scopes and visual aids to share the challenges beach nesting birds face when incubating eggs and raising chicks on the hot sand and busy beach. Parking lot requires a fee.

Auditions for the musical 'Godspell': For ages 13 and over, 5-7 p.m. June 24-25 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Activity Center, 204 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington. Be prepared to sing a song (accompanist provided or you may sing with a track), read a script, and dance. Details: bettsyc@welcometowesley.com or call the church office 910-791-4092.

Turtle talk: Presented by Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project, 7-8 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park Visitor's Center, 1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach. Free. 910-458-8206.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.